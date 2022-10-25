Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Stripe launches in Thailand
Stripe announced its general availability in Thailand, where its financial infrastructure platform will help solve the complex payments issues facing Thai businesses. “Thailand’s digital economy is one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia. However, moving money on the internet remains incredibly complicated and cumbersome,” said Tee Chayakul, Thailand country director at Stripe. “We want to remove these barriers with financial infrastructure that helps ambitious businesses increase their revenue, automate low-value tasks, and expand internationally.”
ffnews.com
Open Banking Expo partners with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking
Open Banking Expo has teamed up with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking, a new industry initiative which aims to “help women rise up and realise their potential” in Open Banking and Open Finance. The initiative – heralded as a “world first” – and announced at...
ffnews.com
Binance Partners with Inswitch for FIAT On-Off Ramp in LATAM
Inswitch, leader in embedded financial technology and payment infrastructure, and Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, are launching on-/off-ramp services in a partnership that allows people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the context of LATAM and crypto adoption. The company’s on-/off-ramp services are integrated...
ffnews.com
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7 Million Funding
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced today it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. The funding comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only fintech app designed to serve the needs of divorced and separated parents. Onward has gained significant momentum with nearly 100,000 installs from those seeking relief from the tense, unclear, and often disorganized methods of managing money with their co-parent. The new funding will support growing the team and expanding its portfolio of innovative fintech products.
ffnews.com
Zip Accelerates BNPL Adoption with Arrival of Zip Card
BNPL pioneer Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product offered through its portfolio. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format. In the Zip card pilot program1, an overwhelming majority (90%) of participants said the card makes in-store shopping easier. With a quarter million waitlisted customers, the highly anticipated card is now available in the U.S., enabling consumers to ‘Pay in 4*’ nearly everywhere* Visa is accepted.
ffnews.com
Ashman Bank Partners With nCino to Bolster Its Tech Platform, After Being Awarded First UK Banking Licence of the Year
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises), a £90bn[1[1]] market opportunity. Ashman Bank, which was awarded the UK’s first new banking licence in 2022, has selected nCino’s Bank Operating System® as its foundational technology for its life cycle property finance solution, from refurbishment right through to development and investment.
ffnews.com
Numarics Announces Financing Round For Client Growth Acceleration in Switzerland
One of the fastest growing fintech startups in Europe, Numarics AG, announces a financing round to be executed within the 4th quarter of 2022. The Swiss technology firm processes accounting and business administration automation through their business operating system that is operated by Numarics’ Swiss certified auditors and business consultants.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Digital Me” – Sanne Ketelaar, UL Solutions in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA’
UL Solutions is one of the gatekeepers to trust in, and global acceptance of, mobile identity, which could make all physical documents irrelevant, says the company’s Sanne Ketelaar. When Sanne Ketelaar indulged her five-year-old son in a game of ‘grocery store’ – that age-old role-play where parents act as...
ffnews.com
Data in the Post-Trade Industry – Pray Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that data in the post-trade industry. Priya explains that with the use of advanced analytics and newer technologies, major players are beginning to create a clearer view of their own data landscape. She adds that there is an increased focus on proactive and predictive client solutions with amplified requirements around data quality and governance and says that in the next three years, 44% of data will be created by analytics & AI and 30% will be real-time by 2025.
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon Pilot with Monika Liikamaa
“Without decent mobile networks, there are no mobile payments.”. Monika Liikamaa, the Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuce, has seen the recent buzz around mobile payments and TELECO, and she is not impressed. Nokia started offering mobile money services in 2004, we’ve had that functionality for almost two decades now.
ffnews.com
LatticeFlow Secures $12 Million to Eliminate AI Data and Model Blind Spots in Computer Vision
LatticeFlow, the only artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can automatically find and fix AI data and model errors, announced a $12 million Series A funding round. The investment will enable LatticeFlow to expand the capabilities of its platform and respond to growing customer demand as more companies – including a number of Fortune 500 customers including Siemens Mobility, and AI scaleups such as Intenseye, Voxel AI, and Carscan – deploy computer vision models at scale.
ffnews.com
Singapore and Hong Kong Lead Green Fintech Development Among the Five Economies in APEC
Today, GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainability education firm, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Business School (“CUHK Business School”) released the findings from their working paper, Exploring the Green Fintech Ecosystem in Asia: Insights from Five Economies in APEC. This study finds that government support plays a vital and essential role in facilitating green fintech development, while talent shortage is a common concern in the five economies in the region.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “First Responders” – Otto Benz, Nationwide in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
The shocking rise in financial fraud is driving UK banks like Nationwide to adopt a new approach, as its Director of Payments Otto Benz explains. 2021 was something of an annus horribilis for many unwitting consumers in the UK, with fraud victims conned out of an incredible £1.3billion. Digging a little deeper into the data, there were 195,996 separate instances of authorised push payment (APP) scams, which saw Brits tricked into handing over £583.2million last year. App frauds are usually simple but effective; criminals posing as trusted organisations or financial institutions, persuading victims to make a payment in the belief that their money was in safe hands.
ffnews.com
Airbase Becomes the First Modern Spend Management Platform to Address Complex Purchasing Processes Faced by Larger Companies
Airbase, the fast-growing and top-ranked spend management solution, today announced that the company is rolling out a series of new product capabilities that expand its all-in-one spend management platform to support the sophisticated purchasing processes of today’s mid-market and larger companies. These new capabilities help ensure compliance by providing...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Key to Unlocking Identity” – Louise Maynard-Atem, Women in Identity in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Louise Maynard-Atem, Research Lead for Women In Identity, believes we’ve reached a reset moment – one that could democratise access to critical services. But it will require collaboration. The phrase ‘identity is the new money’ can be attributed to Sir James Crosby from his report on Challenges And...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Grabyourwallet!” – Alex Bowen, HSBC Hong Kong; Kurt Schmid, Netcetera and Alex Gatiragas, Giesecke + Devrient in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Could digital wallets put banks back at the centre of their customers’ universe? We hear from three experts who believe institutions big and small are finally beginning to grasp the opportunity they represent. CB Insights’ 2022 report Future Of The Wallet: How AI Advisors, Digital IDs, And Wearables Are...
ffnews.com
Jumio Helps Businesses Stay Ahead of Fast-evolving Threat Landscape with Dramatically Enhanced KYX Platform
Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, unveiled at Money20/20 USA its extended Jumio KYX Platform, with an integrated orchestration hub benefiting from the company’s acquisition of 4Stop. The platform streamlines fraud and eKYC/AML compliance management with the intuitive one-stop orchestration hub, which brings together global data, risk signals, real-time analytics, actionable insights and a configurable rules engine to help businesses defend against fraud without compromising user experience. With over one billion identity, risk and AML transactions completed for over 1,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories, Jumio is delivering on its promise to eradicate online identity fraud and accelerate digital trust for all.
