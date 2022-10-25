ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Recalled shepherd’s pie may be contaminated with copper wire

CHINA GROVE, Texas — More than 5,000 pounds of shepherd’s pie is being recalled because it may contain copper wire pieces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Lone Star Bakery is recalling the frozen product that was produced on April 1, 2022 with a use-by date of September 23, 2023.
Showers headed to Indiana Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook

How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. High School Football: Sectional Semifinals. Adam...
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children

Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://cbs4indy.com/news/4-your-health/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
Indiana needs more housing, task force says

INDIANAPOLIS – A state task force working to improve access to housing approved its final report Thursday. It says the state doesn’t have enough housing and needs to do more to support construction of new homes. Advocates say housing affordability has become a bigger issue since the start...
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - 2022-23 Women's Basketball Preview with Katie Gearlds

Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Head Coach Katie Gearlds about the upcoming 2022-23 Women's Basketball season. https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Women’s Basketball …. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks...
Indiana lawmakers in talks to increase mental health funding

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they plan to work on legislation that would increase funding for mental health next session. Earlier this month, the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission issued a report saying the state needs to increase funding for mental health services by 60% over the next four years.
