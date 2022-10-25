Read full article on original website
Recalled shepherd’s pie may be contaminated with copper wire
CHINA GROVE, Texas — More than 5,000 pounds of shepherd’s pie is being recalled because it may contain copper wire pieces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Lone Star Bakery is recalling the frozen product that was produced on April 1, 2022 with a use-by date of September 23, 2023.
Showers headed to Indiana Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. High School Football: Sectional Semifinals. Adam...
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children
Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://cbs4indy.com/news/4-your-health/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
Black Heritage Preservation Program works to honor Black history throughout Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new program is working to boost efforts to preserve, protect and recognize Black history in the Hoosier state. On Thursday, Indiana Landmarks hosted a kickoff ceremony to launch its Black Heritage Preservation Program, an effort that’s already been decades in the making. Program Director Eunice...
Indiana needs more housing, task force says
INDIANAPOLIS – A state task force working to improve access to housing approved its final report Thursday. It says the state doesn’t have enough housing and needs to do more to support construction of new homes. Advocates say housing affordability has become a bigger issue since the start...
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - 2022-23 Women's Basketball Preview with Katie Gearlds
Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Head Coach Katie Gearlds about the upcoming 2022-23 Women's Basketball season. https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Women’s Basketball …. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks...
2 taken to hospital after vehicle carrying students from Pennsylvania crashes on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on I-465 Thursday. Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involved at least two vehicles. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 South near S. Arlington Avenue on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The vehicle was carrying students...
Indiana lawmakers in talks to increase mental health funding
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they plan to work on legislation that would increase funding for mental health next session. Earlier this month, the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission issued a report saying the state needs to increase funding for mental health services by 60% over the next four years.
