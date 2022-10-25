ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Hey Marvel’: Kim Kardashian unveils X-Men inspired Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian has officially unveiled her Halloween costume for 2022. On Sunday (30 October), the SKNN founder uploaded photographs of herself as X-Men character Mystique – complete with slicked-back red hair, blue body paint, and yellow contact lenses. “Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video showcasing her look on Twitter, as fans praised her latest Halloween costume as their “favourite one” so far. Her outfit comprises an bright blue latex suit with prosthetic ridges and scales to mimic the appearance of the shape-shifting character. She wore blue, pointed stilletos to finish her look. “This is incredible,” one Twitter user...
WFMZ-TV Online

Bono recalls writing a song for Frank Sinatra

Bono wrote a song for Frank Sinatra shortly before he passed away. The 62-year-old star - who is best known as the lead singer of U2 - has revealed that he wrote a song for the music icon, but "he passed away before he could record it". Bono shared: "He...

