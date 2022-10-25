Judge to reconsider release of Alabama murderer before sentencing

One week after he released a convicted Alabama murderer to be free while awaiting sentencing a judge is expected to reconsider the release at a hearing on Thursday.

When Judge Edward McDermott released the convicted killer David Hernandez-Cordero last week back into the public, the prosecutors were outraged, along with many members of the public.

McDermott’s unusual decision goes against the usual practice of immediately remanding into custody people convicted of heinous crimes immediately upon conviction.

The judge’s order effectively frees Hernandez-Cordero until sentencing on November 28.

Hernandez-Cortez was convicted in the 2019 murder of Tracie Dennis during an argument over money. Hernandez-Cordero allegedly aided and abetted co-defendant Marcos Oslan.

Oslan pleaded guilty to murder in September and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Trial evidence showed the pair tied up Dennis, stabbed, beat and shot the victim.

Hernandez-Cortez’s defense suggested he did not participate in the murder. The jury disagreed and he now faces a sentence of between 20 years to life in prison.