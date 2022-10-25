Read full article on original website
Westword
Christian Glass Family Asks Grand Jury for Accountability in His Police "Murder"
The fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputy this past June will be examined by a grand jury, the 5th Judicial District DA's office announced yesterday, October 26. Shortly thereafter, Glass's parents, Sally and Simon Glass, issued a statement through Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC,...
Westword
Dean Schiller on Acquittal in First Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial
The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.
Westword
Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas Forum: What DPD Beating Survivor Wants to Hear
New Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas will be at a community forum tonight, October 27, hosted by the Denver-based Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety — and Alex Landau, one of the event's organizers, as well as the survivor of a brutal assault by DPD officers more than a decade ago, sees the conversation as an opportunity to get to know Thomas better and to get him on the record.
Westword
Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement
So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
Westword
Sancho's Broken Arrow Closed, City Hearing Cancelled
After a Denver Police Department investigation into reported violations at Sancho's Broken Arrow, the Department of Excise and Licenses slated a hearing for 9 a.m. October 27 to determine if the Grateful Dead-themed venue should keep its liquor license. But on October 26, Jay Bianchi, who had an ownership stake...
Westword
Longtime Friends Serve Up Texas-Style Breakfast Tacos at This Littleton Food Truck
Ryan Ross and Rick Sharman both grew up in Texas, where they developed a love for barbecue, Texas-style breakfast and Southern hospitality. For the past year, they've brought those passions to Littleton with their food truck, RxR's Texas Tacos, which is permanently parked in the Arc Thrift Store lot at 1400 West Littleton Boulevard.
Westword
The Writing's on the Wall: Bathroom Graffiti at Now-Closed Sancho's Broken Arrow
Since it opened back in 2000, the Grateful Dead-themed Sancho's Broken Arrow on Colfax Avenue had been a magnet for hippies, wooks and anyone stumbling out of a show at the Fillmore who was looking for a cold beer or other after-concert activities. In 2020, it was cited for violating the stay-at-home order; last year, owner Jay Bianchi announced that he was retiring amidst sexual assault allegations and union picketing. And now the bar is closed for good following a Denver Police Department investigation over alleged coke dealing that resulted in the bar losing its liquor license and a public nuisance case set for trial in December.
Westword
How Many People Will Live in Denver in 2030?
State demographer Elizabeth Garner has predicted that Denver could face a slowing-growth crisis before the decade is out — and signs that this forecast will prove accurate are already surfacing. Note that this week, Denver Public Schools announced a proposal to consolidate ten elementary and middle schools because of lower admission and birth rates, among other factors.
Westword
Denver Is Catching Up to 50 Cent's Love for Greeley Rapper Sauce.K
D'Angelo Garza, who goes by the stage name Sauce.K, has been writing lyrics since he was in the fourth grade. When he was growing up in Greeley, his fellow students teased him for his efforts to make music, bombarding him with negativity anytime he tried to share his lyrics or beats. "I would ask kids my age, 'Hey, what do you think of this?,' and right off the bat, it was just so negative," he recalls. "I always got negative feedback, and I had anxiety, so it took a lot of courage to even ask someone, just to get shut down."
Westword
Denver Poet Molly Kugel Explores Grief and Ecology With Groundcover
The last line of the last poem in Denver poet Molly Kugel’s new collection, Groundcover, is this: “our forgotten past inside a seed.” It’s a nutshell of the book overall, a paean to the natural world, the mourning and grief to which it is married, and all that loss entails. Kugel’s work invokes that of both Emily Dickinson and Rachel Carson, working the soil and the greenery that sprouts from it with sharp tools and pointed language.
Westword
Chris Spears, CBS4 Denver Weather Fave: Why I Left TV for Retail
For more than eight years, forecaster Chris Spears was a staple on CBS4 Denver, where he built up a considerable fan base with his ultra-accessible style and devotion to giving practical advice. "To me, a TV meteorologist is a customer-service giver," he says. "We offer a product and give it to you to meet your needs — and that product is information. That's how I treated my job."
Westword
Denver Author Jay Halsey Tells Nothing but the Truth in Barely Half in an Awkward Line
Jay Halsey is nothing but an honest man. The Denver author’s main reaction to seeing his new book in print is one of humility, indicative of the personal, direct nature of his writing and photography that channel the history of his own troubled life. Barely Half in an Awkward...
Westword
What Lies Beneath: A Spirited History of Cheesman Park
This is the spooky season, and Denver has plenty of scary stories...some of them right under our feet. Karl Christian Krumpholz, who's explored the changes on many of Denver's streets, decided to dig deeper this time, unearthing the horrifying history of Cheesman Park. Look out below!
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What If I Gave Edibles to Parents for Trick-or-Treating?
Dear Stoner: I know that the whole thing about children receiving weed candies during Halloween trick-or-treating is unfounded, but what if I gave some homemade edibles to their parents? I make a mean cookie. Count Dankula. Dear Dankula: The Denver Police Department has actually been pretty rational about the mythical...
Westword
The Rise and Fall of DORK
Donovan Welsh considers playing just before punk legends NOFX on the main stage at the Vans Warped Tour in 2005 or 2006 – he can’t remember the exact year – to be the highlight of his time with Denver pop punk outfit DORK. The low point, of...
Westword
Remembering Local Musician Kyle Simmons
“We Kyle girls gotta stick together” is how Kyle Simmons introduced herself when she friended me on Facebook, but she seemed surprised that I already knew who she was: lead vocalist, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the long-defunct Girl Named Kyle, followed by the same creative work for the band Speakeasy Tiger and more recently, The Sound and Color.
Westword
Denver's First Bilingual, Guatemalan-Inspired Coffee Shop Opens November 1
When Convivio Cafe launched its crowdfunding campaign last year to raise money for Denver's first bilingual, Guatemalan-inspired coffee shop, it reached its goal within two weeks. That success gave owners Kristen Lacy and Vivi Lemus hope that it would be able to open at 4923 West 38th Avenue come spring. It may have taken a bit longer than that, but the cafe is finally ready to start welcoming guests on Tuesday, November 1— exactly one year from that launch.
Westword
Plans for Park Hill Golf Course Call for Denver's Fourth-Largest Urban Park
With Denver City Council set to consider a Small Area Plan and rezoning request for the 155-acre Park Hill Golf Course, a proposal to lift the conservation easement on the property and allow development could very well be on the municipal ballot next April, when voters will also weigh in on a wide-open mayor's race.
Westword
Filsaime Flavors Opens October 29, Serving Vegan Fast Food 24/7
“We’re five minutes away from DU, so we’re thinking that’s going to be where a lot of our business comes from,” says Braden Dobbs, president of vital partnerships for Filsaime Flavors. The takeout and delivery-focused eatery is set to open on October 29 and has two major differentiators: Its menu is 100 percent vegan, and it's open 24/7.
Westword
RTD Free for Two More Days to Help Get Out the Vote
The Regional Transportation District and the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office are partnering to provide two more zero-fare days on RTD’s system to promote voter participation. On Friday, October 28, and Tuesday, November 8 — the day of the midterm election — RTD’s entire system will be completely...
