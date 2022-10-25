(Logan, Iowa) – Authorities in Harrison County are joining other counties bordering the Missouri River and elsewhere in western Iowa, in instituting a ban on open burning, effective at Noon today (Friday), and continuing until further notice. The ban prohibits open burning in Harrison County, including all the cities within the county. The County experienced a large field fire Sunday, Oct. 23rd, due to the windy and dry conditions. Harrison, and most contiguous counties are under a Moderate Drought, which means it doesn’t take much to spark a fire that can spread rapidly and dangerously, endangering lives and property.

