Harrison County included in a Burn Ban until further notice
(Logan, Iowa) – Authorities in Harrison County are joining other counties bordering the Missouri River and elsewhere in western Iowa, in instituting a ban on open burning, effective at Noon today (Friday), and continuing until further notice. The ban prohibits open burning in Harrison County, including all the cities within the county. The County experienced a large field fire Sunday, Oct. 23rd, due to the windy and dry conditions. Harrison, and most contiguous counties are under a Moderate Drought, which means it doesn’t take much to spark a fire that can spread rapidly and dangerously, endangering lives and property.
4 southwest Iowa counties now under a burn ban
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Mills County has joined the list of counties in southwest Iowa, to implement a ban on open burning. According to the Mills County Emergency Management Agency, “A county-wide burning ban will be in place for Mills County starting today, Oct. 27, 2022, at 5-p.m. The ban prohibits open burning in Mills County, including all the cities within the county.”
A-PD & Chamber warn of someone passing bogus Benjamins
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department would has issued a warning to area businesses and individuals making cash transactions: Authorities say an individual has been trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills. The bills are clearly stamped “For motion picture use only.”. The Police Department anticipates the bills...
Sometimes it really does “Take a village” to help those in need – Farmers harvest 550 acres for Union County family
(Union County, Iowa) – Dozens of Iowa farmers came together in Union County to harvest 550 acres in a single day. It happened just one week after Paul Baker of Creston unexpectedly died at the age of 66. KCCI reports five fields at the Baker farm needed work, and Baker’s friends readily accepted the challenge. They used 18 combines, 40 tractor-trailers, and 20 grain carts to get the job done by noon.
