Berks County, PA

Gunner1226
4d ago

if this person knew they hit something, even if they thought it was an animal they should have turned themselves in after hearing the description of the vehicle that killed the person.

Related
abc27.com

Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Early morning stabbing in Easton left one man injured

EASTON, Pa. -- Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Easton Police officers arrived at Pearl and N Oak Streets for a stabbing report. A 43-year-old man was found with one stab wound to his back. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated. The stabbing is the result...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Route 100 crash in Pottstown involved several vehicles

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A crash involving several vehicles tied up traffic on Route 100 in Pottstown. It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Three of the vehicles involved were heavily damaged. We're told at least two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect unknown in armed robbery on N 6th Street in Reading

READING, Pa. -- At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Friday, October 28, officers responded to El Puente Store, N 6th St., for a report of an armed robbery. A male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and green pants entered the store. The suspect displayed a handgun, and demanded money...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting

A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said. Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said. Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.

A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
MANHEIM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shot while driving in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD gets new motorcycle

READING, Pa. - Reading Police picked up a new fully-equipped Harley Davidson Pan-American motorcycle. They say Reading is the second police department in the nation to use the motorcycle as a police bike, and the first department on the east coast to do so. Police say the bike is lighter...
WFMZ-TV Online

Man identified and arrested for lottery duplication

TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner. The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.
HAMBURG, PA

