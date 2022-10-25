I am very sad to hear the proposed closing of the Emporia Senior Center. It is true there have been financial problems. Back when we learned our money was embezzled and bills were not paid the Board knew we had work ahead of us. We kept the Center open by volunteers from the Board and others who cared. We paid our bills and began to move ahead. We continued Bingo and our Friday night dances. We worked hard and it was working. We felt our seniors deserved a place to enjoy each other. So was it all for naught? I hope not.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO