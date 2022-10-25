Read full article on original website
Dorine D. Harter
(May 1, 1942 - October 24, 2022) Dorine Dilak Harter was born in Masjed-Soleman, Iran on May 1, 1942, the daughter of Andrew and Magdelata Dilak. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Harter, in 2013. They were married for nearly 40 years. She was the proud mother of 3 boys (Pierre, Derrek, Erren), the proud mother-in-law of three daughters-in-law (Kristin, Kristin, Melanie), and the proudest Nana of her 3 grandsons (Marley, Clayton, Logan) and 5 granddaughters (Layla, Sloan, Amelia, Nora, Elizabeth). She passed away on October 24, 2022. She was 80.
Rayl nominates Gen. James Henry Lane to Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame
A veteran from Cottonwood Falls played a part in adding a new name to the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame this year. Ret. Col Charles R. Rayl nominated General James Henry Lane for his “visionary warrior leadership skills” which Rayl said placed Lane “at the historical forefront in Kansas.”
Perfect Homecoming weather expected
A little rain fell on Emporia Thursday night. But not a lot. Emporia Municipal Airport measured it as 0.04 inches. Yet the city remains below one inch for October, at 0.85 inches. The Elmdale area had only 0.01 inches.
Late night in the rain possible
It appears Emporia will end October well below normal in precipitation. But there could be more late Thursday night. The area normally receives slightly more than three inches of rain during this month. Emporia Municipal Airport stands at 0.81 inches so far.
Emporia football dominates Highland Park to advance to state regionals
They say the postseason is a chance for a new beginning. The Emporia High School football team took that to heart on Friday night, as the No. 14 Spartans went up to Topeka and dominated third-seeded Highland Park, 83-64 at Hummer Sports Park.
Pats on the Back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …. Local candidates for office who recently took part in a forum hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber...
Cheryl Unruh takes home book awards, Emporia writers recognized at annual Kansas writing convention
LAWRENCE — The 2022 gathering of the Kansas Authors Club took place in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 21-23 with award winning journalist and author from Emporia, Max McCoy, as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s gathering was “The Write Way to the Future.” Emporia members of the state...
Emporia State football tops Fort Hays State on homecoming
The Emporia State football team extended its winning streak to five games in a 42-14 win over Fort Hays State on homecoming at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “I think this game and our game at Kearney are games where I felt like we played four quarters,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Our goal today was to get off to a better start than we did last week on both sides of the football and I think we did that.”
37th annual Phi Delta Theta Pole-Sit kicks off
The 37th annual Pole-Sit returned Friday morning to Emporia State University. Phi Delta Theta of Emporia organizes the fundraiser each year to benefit SOS Inc. Starting at 6 a.m. today, fraternity members will be posted at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street collecting money from passing cars. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Annual Emporia Main Street trick-or-treat draws crowd downtown
Emporia Main Street's annual downtown trick-or-treat event was held Saturday morning, following the Dia de los Muertos parade. Children of all ages could be seen walking along Commercial Street sidewalks picking up candy from area businesses and booths.
Emporia cross country girls place eighth, True finishes 10th at state meet
The Emporia High School girls cross country team finished in eighth place with 184 points at the Class 5A state championship at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday. The Lady Spartans were led individually by Elizabeth Willhite, who finished 31st with a time of 20:32.8. Allison Curtis came in 35th with a time of 20:35.5 and Maryn True took 47th with a time of 21:02.1. Micah Sheffy-Harris placed 57th with a 21:18.6, Bailee VanSickle finished 63rd with a time of 21:38.9 and junior Sofia Ruvalcaba took 78th with a time of 21:57.4.
Garcia set to appear for prelim hearing in Avila murder case Monday
A preliminary hearing for the alleged gunman in Jesus Avila’s murder will resume on Monday. Samuel Garcia is scheduled to appear in the Lyon County District Court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Emporia XC runners gearing up for state meet
The Emporia High School girls cross country team, along with individual Daghyn True, are getting ready for the KSHSAA Class 5A cross country state championships on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. Both True and the girls team made it to state a year ago, so this will not...
Eric Laurence Trump
Eric Laurence Trump of Emporia died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home. He was 66.
The People Speak
I am very sad to hear the proposed closing of the Emporia Senior Center. It is true there have been financial problems. Back when we learned our money was embezzled and bills were not paid the Board knew we had work ahead of us. We kept the Center open by volunteers from the Board and others who cared. We paid our bills and began to move ahead. We continued Bingo and our Friday night dances. We worked hard and it was working. We felt our seniors deserved a place to enjoy each other. So was it all for naught? I hope not.
Work starts early on Strong City Thanksgiving dinner
Vicki Adcock thinks Thanksgiving this year will return to normal in one sense. But not in another. “I may be wrong, but I expect to have one of our bigger crowds,” Adcock said this week. “Just the way things are right now. We’re planning big this year.”
State's first upper-story RHID project nears completion
The state’s first upper-story Housing Incentive District project is nearing completion, and it’s located right here in Emporia. The Baldwin Motor Company Lofts, located at 714-718 Commercial St., have been under construction for a year after receiving a green light from the Emporia City Commission in Sept. 2021. Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn are overseeing the completion of 10 loft apartments at the building, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces.
Emporia Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign to help spread holiday cheer and gather donations for those in need. In Emporia, bell ringers can sign up for shifts at the following locations:
Emporia boys soccer looks to make program history tonight
A win tonight would put the Emporia High School boys soccer team into the KSHSAA state quarterfinals for the first time in program history. In their way stands an Andover team that is 9-6-2 on the season and and upset Hays on the road in a tightly contested 1-0 battle. But head coach Victor Ibarra is not taking any opponent lightly.
Emporia football looking for fresh start in postseason play
The Emporia High School football team won its first game of the regular season, then lost its starting quarterback Fred Jackson and lost seven in a row. But Jackson returned last week and the Spartans recorded their best offensive performance of the season with 36 points and over 400 yards of offense.
