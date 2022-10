Girl critically injured after fire breaks out in Kensington home 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is following updates about a fire in Philadelphia's Kensington section. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Custer Street.

They have the fire under control but officials tell CBS3, a young girl was inside the home when the fire started.

She's in critical condition.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.