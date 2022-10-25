Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida
Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the ...
PHOTOS: Georgia football takes care of Florida in rivalry victory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After watching the Florida Gators quickly cut into what was once a 25-point lead, the Georgia Bulldogs rose to the occasion and finished strong. No. 1 Georgia settled in after 17 unanswered points by Florida in the third quarter by battling back with two consecutive touchdowns to keep the Gators at bay in a 42-20 victory. The must-have drives from Georgia late in the third quarter and early in the fourth followed a strong first half in which the Bulldogs dominated and all but knocked the Gators out of contention.
dawgnation.com
Social media clowns Florida fans for turnout in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA., — They say Georgia-Florida is supposed to be a 50-50 split. It would appear the Florida split did not show up. Many on social media noted the lack of Florida fans at the start of the game. The Gators come into the game with a 4-3 record, having lost to LSU prior to the game against Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett checks another box, first appointment as game captain
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett checked another box off in his storybook career, being named a game captain for the first time as Georgia gets ready to play Florida. Bennett, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, was not among the 18 different players that were game captains during Georgia’s championship season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida DB Jadarrius Perkins rips ball away from Georgia WR for highlight INT
Florida isn’t having many things go its away Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, but UF DB Jadarrius Perkins has a highlight play. In the second quarter, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett was looking for Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia wideout got his hands on the ball first, but Perkins came away with the ball as they went to the ground.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sporting special helmet sticker to honor late UGA legend Charley Trippi
Georgia will wear a special helmet sticker to honor former Georgia football legend Charley Trippi. Trippi recently passed away on Oct. 19. Trippi was 100 years old at the time of his passing and his death left an impact on the program. Last December, he turned 100 and his long life will be honored by Georgia.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After watching the Florida Gators quickly cut into what was once a 25-point lead, the Georgia Bulldogs rose to the occasion and finished strong on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia settled in in the third quarter after 17 unanswered points by Florida by battling back with two...
247Sports
Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses
Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida fans upset about refs missing apparent offensive pass interference call on Georgia
Another day of college football, another day with some questionable officiating. Among the most intriguing calls on Saturday went down during the matchup between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs as one play that many thought should have been called offensive pass interference on Georgia was instead called defensive pass interference on Florida.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators
Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
wtoc.com
Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports. The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
GEORGIA (WRBL) — Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon. Dooley’s passing was confirmed by the Georgia Athletic Department. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the […]
UGA names speaker for fall commencement
Chris Womack spoke at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business last December: the CEO of the Georgia Power Company will be back in Athens this December as the commencement speaker for UGA’s fall graduation exercises. Graduation day is set for December 16 in Stegeman Coliseum. From...
247Sports
