Study explores the effects of changes in the non-coding genome in neurodevelopmental disorders

Discovery of endocannabinoid gene mutation leads to identification of new, rare pediatric neurological disease
In a study published in the October 2022 issue of Brain, researchers from Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) and the University of California San Diego School of Medicine describe their discovery of a new clinical syndrome, Neuro-Ocular DAGLA-related Syndrome (NODRS), in children with termination variants in the diacylglycerol lipase alpha (DAGLA) gene which encodes an enzyme in the brain that is involved in the signaling pathway of the endocannabinoid (eCB) system.
Diabetes-causing gene can be regulated like a rheostat
Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and Imperial College London have found a switch that regulates the activity of a gene that causes diabetes. The findings, published in Nature Cell Biology, highlight potential new vulnerabilities in the disease and could lead to the development of new therapeutic strategies.
Researchers home in on a new cause of Stargardt disease
Using a new stem-cell based model made from skin cells, scientists found the first direct evidence that Stargardt-related ABCA4 gene mutations affect a layer of cells in the eye called the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). The discovery points to a new understanding of Stargardt disease progression and suggests a therapeutic strategy for the disease, which currently lacks treatment. The study took place at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health. The findings published online today in Stem Cell Reports.
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
Looking at the role epigenetics plays in the ways cancer behaves
Two teams of researchers working independently from one another have conducted studies to learn more about the role that epigenetics plays in the behavior of cancerous tumors. The first group, a team at the Institute of Cancer Research in the U.K., working with colleagues from several other institutions in the U.K. analyzed thousands of samples of bowel cancers from different patients looking for instances of epigenetic changes.
A telltale protein spreads throughout the brain in distinct patterns based on patients' Alzheimer's phenotype
New imaging of patients with Alzheimer's demonstrates how a telltale protein spreads throughout the brain based on the phenotype of the disease, i.e., whether the condition is dominated by forgetfulness, or atrophy in a specific brain region. The research offers a host of illuminating clues that ultimately may inform new treatment strategies.
Researchers create new cancer fighting compound
A University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher's team developed new chemical compounds that show promise as a potential anticancer therapy to treat aggressive tumors. The study led by Samuel G. Awuah, Ph.D., was published in Chemical Communications with Adedamola Arojojoye, a graduate student in Awuah's lab as the paper's...
Neurons made from Huntington's disease patients' skin cells shed light on cognitive decline
Huntington's disease, a fatal, inherited neurodegenerative condition, is caused by a genetic error present at birth, though its symptoms often don't begin until middle adulthood. Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been trying to understand how the aging process triggers the onset of symptoms, with the expectation that such knowledge could point to treatments that delay or prevent neurodegeneration.
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
Researchers highlight the concerning 20-year knowledge gap on young adult brain health
Researchers at the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) at Trinity College have highlighted a stark knowledge gap on brain health spanning 20 years in young adults, in an editorial recently published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). The editorial is a call to action for an increased research focus on...
Study identifies alcohol risk factors for acute stroke
A global study, co-led by University of Galway, into causes of stroke has found that high and moderate alcohol consumption was associated with increased odds of stroke. The study also found that there was no link between low level drinking and stroke. The INTERSTROKE research looked at the alcohol consumption...
Study finds a possible explanation for why immunotherapy works well for some cancer patients, but not others
Immunotherapy, a biotherapy that boosts the ability of the immune system to recognize and attack mutant tumor cells, has transformed the treatment landscape for patients battling cancer, which emerges from the progressive accumulation of DNA mutations. However, many patients do not respond to immunotherapy. For instance, among highly-mutated colorectal and endometrial cancers, research has shown that only half will show a response to immunotherapy.
Black, Hispanic COVID patients less likely to get antiviral Paxlovid
Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to be given antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid to help battle a bout of COVID-19 than white patients are, a new government report shows. In a study of more than 700,000 patients with COVID-19, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Research, services lacking for autistic Indigenous people, say researchers
The formula seems simple: Take evidence-based research, add patient input and highly trained professionals plus adequate resources, and you get accessible, appropriate health care. But what if there's no data on the patients or their needs, few trained professionals and no agreement on the best model to deliver care?. That's...
Better reporting of harm needed in clinical trials
Clinical trials are critical to understanding the benefits of new treatments and medical therapies, but researchers say people who design and run clinical trials need to lift their game when it comes to recording and reporting harm. In a Medical Journal of Australia article, the researchers examined how inadequate reporting...
Fermented foods and fiber may lower stress levels, says new study
When it comes to dealing with stress, we're often told the best things we can do are exercise, make time for our favorite activities or try meditation or mindfulness. But the kinds of foods we eat may also be an effective way of dealing with stress, according to research published by me and other members of APC Microbiome Ireland. Our latest study, now published in Molecular Psychiatry, has shown that eating more fermented foods and fiber daily for just four weeks had a significant effect on lowering perceived stress levels.
Teenage brains: What is happening and why it leads to more risky behaviors
It's not easy being a teenager. Once adolescence arrives, navigating new skills such as managing emotions, gaining more independence from parents and the responsibility of decisions make it a challenging time. Boys and girls will experiment, take risks, make mistakes and eventually become adults. And when we think of adolescence, some of the issues that come to mind are drinking, mood swings, abuse of digital technologies and social networks, first sexual relations, drugs, unwanted pregnancies, fights. It is a complicated stage in life that once we are adults we struggle to remember and often don't understand.
