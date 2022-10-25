Read full article on original website
CatholicVote dumps $2 million into blocking Catholic Dems from office: 'Clearing out the trash'
CatholicVote is dropping $2 million in ad spending in an effort to block Catholic Democratic candidates from gaining office, the prominent Catholic political group announced Thursday. The ad-buy will last through the final 10 days of campaigning before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, targeting Democratic Senate candidates in Nevada, Arizona...
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Herschel Walker reacts to Obama attacking him as a 'celebrity' politician: 'I'm a warrior for God'
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has responded to remarks from former President Barack Obama that claimed he is a "celebrity who wants to be a politician."
Biden mocked for claiming there are ’54 states’: ‘This guy is completely senile’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped President Joe Biden for stating that there are "54 states" during a Friday night address to fellow Democrats in Pennsylvania.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Texas authorities identify woman killed 36 years ago after hunters discovered remains
Texas authorities identified the remains of Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks, who went missing in 1985. Her remains were found in Pearland 36 years ago.
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
Donald Trump Jr. commented on the recent home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it should motivate Democrats to address violent crime more seriously. In a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, the former president’s son accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing...
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
Panicking Iranian officials seeking British passports to usher families out of country amid protests: report
Officials in Iran are reportedly securing British, Swiss, and Canadian passports for their families to flee the violent protests stemming from the death Mahsa Amini.
NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life
A New York City man who admitted to killing his 65-year-old mother for his share of an $11 million inheritance has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
Lifelong Democrats turn against liberal New York Gov. Hochul: 'Criminals are running the town'
Lifelong Democrats are rejecting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and supporting Lee Zeldin as concerns over the crime surge and education crisis continue to mount
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
Car seat carrying sleeping child shot at during Washington, DC road rage incident: 'People are crazy'
A family in the Washington D.C. area is recovering after their car was shot into multiple times while driving on Interstate 295, striking their son's car seat while he was asleep in it.
Chelsea Clinton tells 'The View' her mom Hillary accepted 2016 election results: ‘She conceded’
Chelsea Clinton pushed back on charges that her mother Hillary Clinton contested the 2016 election, insisting that the Democratic presidential candidate conceded to former President Donald Trump at the time. Clinton defended her mother during the Friday episode of "The View" when co-host Sunny Hostin brought up Sen. Ted Cruz,...
