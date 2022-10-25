We've seen some wild high school football scores this season, including a couple of teams topping the 100-point mark and a 77-76 shootout out in California earlier this month. But none of those were quite as shocking as perennial Virginia powerhouse Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) doing the nearly impossible and beating rival Western Branch (Chesapeake) 2-0 – the lowest possible score in a football game outside of 0-0 – on Friday night.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO