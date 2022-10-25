ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 4 days ago

Nick Young has expressed his desire to see the Lakers move Russell Westbrook in a three-team trade to acquire shooters Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.

The Los Angeles Lakers are not too far from having early-season panic spread through the franchise after their 0-3 start to the year. With a challenging schedule still ahead of the team, there is a real danger that the Lakers fall into a massive hole by the first week of November.

The easiest way to make them more competitive is by addressing their offensive concerns and the poor fit of Russell Westbrook by making a trade to send Russ elsewhere and get better-fitting players. However, the Lakers will have to part with 2 first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to incentivize teams to take on the $47 million Westbrook is owed this season.

That contract size allows multiple players to be acquired for one contract, so the Lakers can really bolster their depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Nick Young has seen the Lakers struggle in shooting, so has suggested the Lakers trade Russ in a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets to acquire Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.

The Lakers are probably not looking for 2 shooting specialists, as they could also look at possible wings or centers to add depth in those positions as well. But adding both Hield and Gordon makes them massive threats in a LeBron James-led offense, that allows shooters to thrive with open opportunities.

What Does A Possible 3-Team Trade Look Like?

It would be challenging to make a 3-team work in this case because of the division of compensation. The Rockets haven't shown any desire to acquire the Westbrook contract so far, so the Pacers will be the ones to most likely take on Russ. They will want higher draft compensation for having the best player and taking on the most money.

What can the Rockets expect as fair compensation? If the Lakers give their 2027 pick to the Pacers, they wouldn't want to also part with their 2029 pick for Gordon as compensation to the Rockets.

The Lakers would be better off getting two or three players in individual trades for both those picks with the Pacers, giving them Hield and Myles Turner, or other possible packages with the Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz .

Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe

Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World

Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
