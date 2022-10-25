Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade

Nick Young has expressed his desire to see the Lakers move Russell Westbrook in a three-team trade to acquire shooters Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.

The Los Angeles Lakers are not too far from having early-season panic spread through the franchise after their 0-3 start to the year. With a challenging schedule still ahead of the team, there is a real danger that the Lakers fall into a massive hole by the first week of November.

The easiest way to make them more competitive is by addressing their offensive concerns and the poor fit of Russell Westbrook by making a trade to send Russ elsewhere and get better-fitting players. However, the Lakers will have to part with 2 first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to incentivize teams to take on the $47 million Westbrook is owed this season.

That contract size allows multiple players to be acquired for one contract, so the Lakers can really bolster their depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Nick Young has seen the Lakers struggle in shooting, so has suggested the Lakers trade Russ in a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets to acquire Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.

The Lakers are probably not looking for 2 shooting specialists, as they could also look at possible wings or centers to add depth in those positions as well. But adding both Hield and Gordon makes them massive threats in a LeBron James-led offense, that allows shooters to thrive with open opportunities.

What Does A Possible 3-Team Trade Look Like?

It would be challenging to make a 3-team work in this case because of the division of compensation. The Rockets haven't shown any desire to acquire the Westbrook contract so far, so the Pacers will be the ones to most likely take on Russ. They will want higher draft compensation for having the best player and taking on the most money.

What can the Rockets expect as fair compensation? If the Lakers give their 2027 pick to the Pacers, they wouldn't want to also part with their 2029 pick for Gordon as compensation to the Rockets.

The Lakers would be better off getting two or three players in individual trades for both those picks with the Pacers, giving them Hield and Myles Turner, or other possible packages with the Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz .