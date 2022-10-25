ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ben Simmons calls out referee after fouling out vs. Grizzlies

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teXSi_0iloPBek00

Ben Simmons’ struggles with foul trouble continued on Monday in Memphis, where he fouled out of the game for the second time in three starts.

In his last four games, including preseason action, Simmons has been called for a total of 20 personal fouls, and is currently third in the league in fouls per game, trailing only Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton.

Simmons exited Monday’s game with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, on a play where Morant said afterward that he intentionally tried to bait Simmons into fouling him.

After slowly rolling the ball up the floor to burn time on the clock, Morant turned to look at his coach, and Simmons responded by pressing Morant. According to the Grizzlies star, Simmons did the same thing to Morant during his rookie year, but ended up with a steal on the play that time.

After the game, Simmons criticized the officiating, arguing that the contact he made didn’t cross the line, and that the official had to allow the players to be physical.

Via ESPN:

“I just saw the play. It wasn’t a foul. [Orr] called it a foul, made a mistake, it is what it is … it’s really frustrating … it’s not a foul, but it was [expletive]. It’s frustrating because it’s late game, fourth quarter, it’s a physical, close game. It’s the NBA. It’s not college. It’s not high school. Some people are going to get hit, some people bleed; it’s basketball.”

Simmons also said he was not given an explanation for a technical foul he was assessed in the first quarter after reacting to an offensive foul call. Simmons admitted he used an expletive, but claimed the expletive wasn’t directed at the official.

“He said because Ja had a tech, he had to give me a tech because I said something. It wasn’t malicious. It wasn’t at the referee. I thought it was just a part of basketball. People have emotions. I didn’t cuss at him. I didn’t call him anything. I just said it was a [expletive] call, which it was.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should Boston's Jayson tatum be considered an early MVP candidate?

Superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is among the handful of players in the NBA in the mix for the 2022-23 season’s scoring title and has been a huge part of his team’s success in the early going of the season so far, even winning Player of the Week honors for the Eastern Conference to start out his campaign. Clearly a top ten player in the league, the St. Louis native could very well find himself among the early candidates of the NBA’s 2023 Kia Most Valuable Player award if his high-level play continues.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When could NBA teams start making trades this season?

When a generational basketball talent like Victor Wembanyama comes around, teams will often go to great lengths to have a chance at drafting the sort of player that can change the fortunes of even the most inept franchises through the impact that player has. Such is the expectation surrounding the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' comeback falling short in overtime vs. Hornets, 120-113

Https://twitter.com/BontaHill/status/1586532619524591616?s=20&t=WdN4XZnHIrzqgcE72hY6_gThe Golden State Warriors’ title defense has gotten off to a surprising start. Heading out on their first five-game road swing of the 2022-23 campaign with a 3-2 record, the Warriors’ first stop was in Charlotte for a contest against the Hornets. Despite LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy