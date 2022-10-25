Let's face it, if you're a die-hard Lions fan, this season (like so many others) sucks. It had such a huge buildup with the Hard Knocks series in town before things got going, and there was some hope, some excitement, that MAYBE the Lions might at least show some improvement. Alas, they're sitting with a one-win record in a garbage division, with a mediocre quarterback, lacking defense, and deflated locker room.

