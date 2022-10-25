Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan, Michigan State football players have postgame altercation in tunnel
What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022 ...
Michigan beats Michigan State, 29-7: Game thread recap
Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0). When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV: ABC. ...
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What you can, cannot bring to Michigan vs Michigan State game this weekend
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're headed to Ann Arbor for the Michigan vs Michigan State football game this weekend, make sure you know what you can and cannot bring. The Wolverines take on the Spartans at 7:30 p.m. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium....
Need last-second tickets for Michigan-MSU? Here’s what it costs
ANN ARBOR, MI - You waited until today to decide to go to the Michigan-Michigan State game, didn’t you?. The good news is plenty of tickets are still available on the secondary market. The bad news is it will be pricey to gain admission into Michigan Stadium for the Oct. 29 rivalry night game.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighs in with prediction for UM-MSU rivalry game
Governor Whitmer is in a battle for the state herself this fall, but the Spartans and Wolverines have a matter to settle on the football field before election season...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan
Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
Emoni Bates showcases potential in Eastern Michigan basketball debut
YPSILANTI – More than 2,000 people were on hand to watch Emoni Bates and the new-look Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team take on Grand Valley State in an exhibition game to start the season on Thursday. The former No. 1 overall high school recruit and Memphis transfer scored...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WILX-TV
Another DeCommit For MSU Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
Webberville Farm Creates 12 Acre Michigan V. Michigan State Rivalry Maze
Just in time for the big game this weekend, an Ingham County farm has created a maze that's not just Maze and Blue, but also pays tribute to the Green and White. Loretta Benjamin runs Choice Farms in Webberville. She tells WLNS-TV in Lansing that the maze is spread over 12 acres and has over four miles of trails.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins
Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
Redditor Makes Detroit Lions Bingo Card To Make Games Fun To Watch Again… Kinda
Let's face it, if you're a die-hard Lions fan, this season (like so many others) sucks. It had such a huge buildup with the Hard Knocks series in town before things got going, and there was some hope, some excitement, that MAYBE the Lions might at least show some improvement. Alas, they're sitting with a one-win record in a garbage division, with a mediocre quarterback, lacking defense, and deflated locker room.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area scores from district semifinals of high school football
Jackson football hosts Parma Western in playoff opener — JACKSON -- The playoffs kicked off on Friday and here are the scores of the Jackson-area games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
