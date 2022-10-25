ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
ClutchPoints

Houston Texans: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Titans

The Houston Texans remain one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Week 8 could be the last time for them to showcase some of their top players ahead of the trade deadline. Houston will be taking on their divisional rival in the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, so let’s take a look at our Texans Week 8 predictions for this upcoming matchup.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano gave his assessment of the quarterback situation in Indianapolis with Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. “He’s really struggled, and they’ve struggled, especially on the offensive side,” Pagano said of Ryan, via The Indy Star. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room, and those fans there. Now, what’s the rest of this year gonna look like? It’s almost like a waste.”
Chron.com

Chron.com

