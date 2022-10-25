Read full article on original website
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
Titans vs. Texans final Week 8 injury report
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Houston Texans (1-4-1) are now less than two days away from their first matchup of the season, which means the release of their final injury reports of the week. The Titans are heading into this game with one of their lengthier injury reports of the...
NFL teams asking Jacksonville Jaguars about Josh Allen trade
Believe it or not, Josh Allen could be traded ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Only, it’s not
NFL owners Daniel Snyder, Jim Irsay reportedly haven’t spoken since public comments
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first central stakeholder in the NFL to state publicly there is merit to
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Ruled Out
The Jaguars will be without Jamal Agnew for the second game in a row.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
With division games in the NFL never failing to be entertaining, the Tennessee Titans will suit up for action as they take on the Houston Texans in what should be a battle to the finish. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Titans-Texans prediction and pick will be revealed.
Texans vs. Titans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South clash at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Houston winning the first 22-13 on the road and the Titans taking the second 28-25. Tennessee had a...
Houston Texans: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Titans
The Houston Texans remain one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Week 8 could be the last time for them to showcase some of their top players ahead of the trade deadline. Houston will be taking on their divisional rival in the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, so let’s take a look at our Texans Week 8 predictions for this upcoming matchup.
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano gave his assessment of the quarterback situation in Indianapolis with Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. “He’s really struggled, and they’ve struggled, especially on the offensive side,” Pagano said of Ryan, via The Indy Star. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room, and those fans there. Now, what’s the rest of this year gonna look like? It’s almost like a waste.”
Texans vs. Titans BREAKING: Rookie Malik Willis 1st Start Over Ryan Tannehill? - How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texans continue their 2022 NFL campaign against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. ... but a rookie face might be the headliner.
Houston Astros lose yet another World Series Game 1
The series opener at Minute Maid Park Friday night followed a frustrating trend for Houston.
