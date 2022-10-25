Read full article on original website
Second Evenings with History Event of the Semester Set For Nov. 1
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will hold the next meeting in the Evenings with History series on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Historic Arkansas Museum at 200 E. 3rd Street in Little Rock. Dr. Barclay Key, associate professor of history and department chair, will present, “As We See...
UA Little Rock to Hold Annual Discover Day November 2
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will hold the 2022-2023 Discover Day Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Jack Stephens Center. Discover Day is one of UA Little Rock’s largest admissions events. It gives potential and incoming freshmen and parents the opportunity to explore all the university has to offer.
UA Little Rock Honors Eichler, Raper as Distinguished Business Alumni
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has recognized two talented business leaders in Arkansas as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients for the UA Little Rock School of Business. Brad Eichler, head of investment banking at Stephens Inc., has been named the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, while Chris...
UA Little Rock Partnership with Forge Institute, ASBTDC Will Help Small Businesses Combat Cybersecurity Threats
UA Little Rock cybersecurity faculty members and students are partnering with the Forge Institute and the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, based at UA Little Rock, on a project that will help small businesses fight cybersecurity threats. The project is funded by a nearly $1 million grant the...
