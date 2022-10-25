The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will hold the 2022-2023 Discover Day Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Jack Stephens Center. Discover Day is one of UA Little Rock’s largest admissions events. It gives potential and incoming freshmen and parents the opportunity to explore all the university has to offer.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO