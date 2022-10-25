Read full article on original website
VOTERS GUIDE: What's on your ballot for Missouri, Boone County races
Boone County voters will cast their votes Nov. 8 in races ranging from county offices and state house representatives to U.S. congressional representatives and U.S. Senate. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website. There will be four...
Civil rights lawyer, retired Navy commander face off in 50th District race
The race to become state representative for the 50th District is slated to be more competitive than past contests. Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, currently holds the seat but is not running for re-election. She initially ran for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District but dropped out because redistricting of that district cut out her base of support in the state’s 50th House District.
Steinhoff, Smith are unopposed for state House seats
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith won’t be sweating out the returns on election night. Both are unopposed in their bids for state House seats representing Boone County. Steinhoff is an unopposed Democrat seeking the Missouri House of Representatives 45th District. This district comprises the urban center of Boone County, south of Business Loop 70.
Responsibility to neighbors fuels run by two state House candidates
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia. That’s not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured. Steinhoff and Smith are running unopposed in the 45th and 46th...
New names and numbers mark congressional, statehouse contests
When Columbia voters head to the polls Nov. 8, there will be a few surprises on their ballots — such as unfamiliar names and numbers. This is because the Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines — changing districts for U.S. House and state legislative districts — as each state does every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Incumbent Auditor Nicole Galloway, the sole statewide Democratic official, announced in June 2021 that she would not seek re-election nor...
Three vying for open 4th Congressional District seat
Mark Alford, Randy Langkraehr and Jack Truman are the three candidates in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District election this year. Alford, a Republican, and Truman, a Democrat, won their party’s respective primaries in August. This is Truman’s second time running for the seat after losing the Democratic primary in 2016 to Gordon Christensen.
Georgia River Network presents documentary on Okefenokee
WAYCROSS — Georgia River Network will host a free, virtual screening of “Okefenokee Destiny,” a 14-minute PBS EcoSense for Living documentary that invites viewers into the Okefenokee Swamp, a place unlike any other in the world. The largest intact blackwater wetland in North America, the Okefenokee is...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
Arkansas Attorney General warns of fentanyl disguised as candy as Halloween approaches
TEXARKANA, Ark. – As Halloween approaches, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge calls on parents and kids to be cautious about fentanyl disguised as candy. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl’ looking like candy has been seized in 26 states. Drug cartels...
Evers, Barnes, Rowe, Kaul and Rodriguez make campaign stops in Kenosha Saturday
Governor Tony Evers was at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., as part of his multi-day “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour across Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, joined by former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who met with local residents earlier that day. The Kenosha rally also featured Lt....
Ricketts names ornate box turtle as the Nebraska state reptile
It's been a heady five years for Nebraska's ornate box turtle. First, the petite state native won a 2017 popularity contest against another turtle, a couple of lizards and two snake species. Voters were asked which of the six they wanted as the state reptile. Next, Nebraska lawmakers voted to...
Nebraska revenue forecast could take state cash reserve to $2.3 billion
State revenue projections issued Friday would give the next governor more than $13 billion for state needs and tax cuts, while taking the cash reserve to record-breaking levels. The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board increased the revenue forecast for the two fiscal years ending June 30, 2025, by roughly $1.8...
Most common fast food chains in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Utah using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Best-performing Alabama stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Alabama last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Best-performing Maryland stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Maryland last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Best-performing Oklahoma stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Oklahoma last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
