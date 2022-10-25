Read full article on original website
Fetterman post-debate exclusive: I will be much, much better in Jan. but Oz will still be a fraud
Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman, fresh from debating his opponent Mehmet Oz, joins The ReidOut in this exclusive, first interview after that clash. Medical professionals commended his performance just months after suffering a stroke that left lingering effects including difficulties with auditory processing. Fetterman and Joy Reid discuss how this is something Fetterman acknowledged would give him a disadvantage at Tuesday’s debate, and how he powered through, receiving praise from sitting U.S. senators who have also had strokes.Oct. 28, 2022.
By Trump standards, Biden scored a ‘shocking’ economic victory
Americans received some encouraging economic news yesterday, with new data showing economic growth bouncing back over the summer. After disappointing data from the first part of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the GDP grew at a 2.6% annualized rate, exceeding expectations. Several Republican leaders responded to...
How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup
Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can’t reproduce without a host, they’ve been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes). Ultimately, mitochondria became the powerhouses within all human cells. Fast-forward to the rise of novel coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2, and the global spread of COVID-19. Approximately five per cent of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 suffer respiratory failure (low blood oxygen) requiring hospitalization. In Canada about 1.1 per cent of infected patients (almost 46,000 people) have died. This...
'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes
Legendary Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward just released eight hours of Trump audio tapes from 20 interviews. In this interview, you will hear from Trump himself, behind closed doors, in the midst of some of the most controversial days of his presidency. Woodward joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber recounting these never-before-heard moments, analyzing Trump’s mindset in office, and the current legal and civic challenges in the MAGA era. Woodward’s key takeaway… the facts still matter.Oct. 27, 2022.
Youngkin shows how not to respond to the attack on Paul Pelosi
For those who’ve seen extensive footage of the Jan. 6 attack, it’s difficult to forget the sights and sounds of pro-Trump rioters saying, “Where is Nancy?” in reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the assault on the Capitol. This morning in San Francisco, a suspected...
Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
South Korea president declares mourning period after 151 killed in stampede
South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol on Sunday declared a week-long national mourning period after at least 151 people died in a Halloween party crowd crush in a nightlife district in Seoul, The Associated Press reported. Yoon ordered flags at government buildings to fly at half-staff, and declared the district of...
How a Trump-supporting election-denier has gained footing in this solidly blue state
The moment you cross the New York City boundary into Long Island, you’re greeted with SUVs bearing “Thin Blue Line” bumper stickers. This is Lee Zeldin country — and to an extent, Trump country — and the lawn signs dotting every intersection make that clear. Drive a little farther out east to the heart of Zeldin’s stronghold and a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt won’t raise an eyebrow.
DOJ adds key prosecutor to Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: WaPo
Alex Wagner shares new reporting from the Washington Post that the Justice Department has added national security prosecutor David Raskin to the investigation of classified material siezed from Mar-a-Lago, and indications that the DOJ is accumulating evidence to bring charges against Trump.Oct. 29, 2022.
Texas Republican stunt costs police millions, blocks other important spending
Alex Wagner reports on Republicans in Harris County, Texas skipping out on a key Commissioners Court meeting, preventing the adoption of a new budget that would have increased spending on important infrastructure as well as millions more dollars for police. Oct. 28, 2022.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
Why this courtroom is Washington's most interesting place right now
Fans debate which song in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "Hamilton" is its top showstopper, but I’ve always been partial to "The Room Where It Happens," which centers on a most unsexy event: the Compromise of 1790. Yes, the song — fusing vaudeville, jazz and hip-hop — is undeniably catchy. But...
Watchdog group calls for Congressional investigation into Clarence and Ginni Thomas
CREW President Noah Bookbinder discusses with Nicolle Wallace why his organization is calling for an investigation into the Supreme Court Justice and his wife.Oct. 27, 2022.
Herschel Walker confronts what he hoped to avoid: another accuser
When it comes to Herschel Walker’s incredibly messy personal life, it’s been difficult to keep up with the allegations. As the Georgia Republican’s Senate campaign got under way, the public knew of one ex-wife, whom Walker allegedly threatened to murder, an ex-girlfriend whom he also allegedly threatened to murder, and one adult son.
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
AZ Sen. Kelly: ‘Dangerous’ election conspiracies ‘keep me up at night’
Incumbent Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the threats to democracy posed by election deniers, including his Republican Senate challenger Blake Masters.Oct. 28, 2022.
Conservatives recruit young people through surrogate celebs, author argues
Author Kyle Spencer joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'Raising Them Right: The Untold Story of America's Ultraconservative Youth Movement and Its Plot for Power'.Oct. 28, 2022.
Americans believe crime is way, way up. The stats don't match that.
In the final weeks of the midterms, ads for Democratic candidates are focused on abortion rights as the issue they want to drive home to voters. Republicans, on the other hand, insist there’s a nationwide “crime crisis,” as the Republican National Committee has dubbed it. It’s an easy well to dip into — and it looks like the constant barrage of warnings that neighborhoods are no longer safe is having an effect.
Republicans have a 'billion-dollar firehose' of dark money, says senator
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, discusses how Republicans are using 'dark money spending' in the midterms. Sen. Whitehouse also discusses his new book 'The Scheme'.Oct. 27, 2022.
