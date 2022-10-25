Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Distraction at Work Is a Symptom of Dysfunction
When people don’t have a way to initiate change at work, they feel frustrated and powerless, which can trigger distraction. Fostering psychological safety is imperative to build a culture where employees are motivated to do their best work. To encourage your employees to prioritize focused work, model the behaviors...
psychologytoday.com
The Correlation Between Neurodivergence and Eating Disorders
Neurodivergence is a term of exclusion used for individuals whose minds work differently from what society has deemed the standard. Research is beginning to show there is a significant overlap between neurodivergence and those struggling with eating disorders. Counselors should educate themselves on what contributes to the diagnostic overlap between...
psychologytoday.com
Kindness and Compassion Are Good for Your Brain
Kindness and compassion should be important parts of our everyday life. Research suggests that self-compassion may serve as a protective factor against stress-induced inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. People who practice self-compassion are more motivated to improve themselves. Everybody seems to know what kindness means. Generally, it’s a tendency to feel...
Can Antibiotics Cause Stomach Issues?
Have you ever experienced stomach pain, diarrhea, or bloating after taking antibiotics? Then perhaps, you've come to wonder if the two were related.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com
Brown Noise and ADHD: What’s the Scoop on the Latest Buzz?
Scientific theory would support the value of brown noise or white noise for ADHD based on two different theoretical understandings of the brain. Brown noise to assist with attention is generally low-risk, provided it is not excessively loud. Brown noise has not been formally proven to help ADHD, and more...
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
psychologytoday.com
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
psychologytoday.com
Lessons Learned From a Medical Emergency
The first task of science is observation. Do not make assumptions; be curious and ask questions. Identify your goals and what help you need to meet them. Resilience can spring from addressing trauma. The other evening I began feeling uncomfortable during dinner. The homemade chicken soup I had lovingly simmered...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Antisocial Behaviour and Psychopathy
Antisocial behaviours include aggression, lying, stealing, and destroying property. Psychopathy includes a lack of empathy and a callous, unemotional, and remorseless way of interacting with others. Psychopathy and antisocial behaviours often go hand in hand but can occur independently. Defining and diagnosing disorders that involve antisocial behaviours or psychopathy can...
psychologytoday.com
Do White Lies Help or Hurt Your Relationship?
White lies are common in relationships, as people avoid difficult topics, flatter, or leave out important information. Research has found that even small lies that are intended to be positive usually leave people feeling less connected. The more distant a relationship is, the easier it is to be false, and...
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Graduate Students with Imposter Syndrome
"Imposter syndrome" is common in graduate students students and trainees. Academia and graduate school culture creates an environment where imposter syndrome thrives. Words and encouragement is usually not enough to support students. There are specific actions that create a culture that supports students with imposter syndrome. Most typically, graduate students...
psychologytoday.com
Has Your Psychological Castle Become an Emotional Prison?
Our survival instinct isn't equipped for most "threats" in modern times. The castles we build to protect ourselves from pain turn into prisons that prevent us from fully engaging in our lives. To leave our self-imposed prison, we can challenge and let go of our perceived threats or take a...
psychologytoday.com
How Babies Detect Social Bonds
Babies as young as eight months develop social cognition, the ability to think about others' thoughts, feelings, and relationships. Babies can tell that people who imitate one another, share food, and share saliva have tight social bonds. Babies expect socially bonded people who help one another in distress. How Do...
psychologytoday.com
A Beginners' Guide to Sadness
People who were not properly soothed as children often find it difficult to experience sadness. Sadness may trigger fear, avoidance, and unhealthy coping mechanisms. Allowing yourself to feel sadness in manageable doses is perfectly healthy. Are you afraid of being sad?. Do you studiously avoid feeling sad?. Have you managed...
psychologytoday.com
Honesty in Your Relationship Isn't Always the Best Policy
A new paper on honesty and personal well-being lays out the limits and strengths of being truthful. Being honest with others, especially your partner, may have its benefits but can also carry significant costs. Communication that is honest but also protects the other person may provide the best strategy for...
psychologytoday.com
The Risks of Love
The likelihood of emotional and physical injury at the hands of another increases with love. The great tragedy of hurtful love is that most of the pain and all the abuse is entirely preventable. Relationship pain begins with resistance to emotional attunement and failure of compassion. Love is a risky...
psychologytoday.com
Difficulties, Dilemmas, and Joys of Spousal Caregiving and Caretaking
Caretaking and caregiving require separate skills, emotional responses, and life adjustments. Caretaking may require adjusting household responsibilities, handling insurance or Medicare, and handling finances. Caregiving may require focusing on communication, patience and empathy, watching for distress signals, and self-care. Patient and caregiver should consider partaking in therapy. The sooner you...
