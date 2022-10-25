Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games. The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their...
wwnytv.com
Bags full of books for sale at Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of books for only $5. It’s a deal many were taking advantage of this weekend. It’s part of the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library’s Annual Book Sale. The 3-day bag sale wraps up the week as book lovers get a chance to browse hundreds of selections to take home for only a small contribution back to the library.
wwnytv.com
Allen James Rishe, 88, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Allen James Rishe, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by members of his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 with Rev. Father James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors immediately following the mass.
wwnytv.com
Susan J. Lashua, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Lashua passed away suddenly at her home on October 25th. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 31, 1957, to Allen and Marilyn McCarthy, she grew up in Watertown NY. Susan worked at Byrne Dairy for many years before becoming...
wwnytv.com
Sweets and scares in store at Lowville’s Halloween Towne
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fiending for a fright? Look no further than Lowville. On Saturday, the village was transformed into Halloween Towne. Businesses were decked out in decorations and trick-or-treaters swarmed the streets. “What I love about Halloween is seeing the smiles on faces and the costumes. It’s a...
wwnytv.com
Early voting begins Saturday in tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just a week and a half until Election Day, but if that Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can cast your ballot early starting Saturday. Early voting runs from October 29 through Sunday, November 6. There are two places you can vote...
wwnytv.com
Tips to have a safe and fun Halloween
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween is just three days away and projections say it’s going to be a big one. We caught up with AAA and a police department to learn what steps should be taken to stay safe and have fun over Halloween weekend. According to the...
wwnytv.com
Nancy B. Herron, 83, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy B. Herron, 83, wife of James Herron, Belleville, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at her home with her family at her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home,...
wwnytv.com
Akropolis Quintet
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Akropolis QuintetFriday, October 28 at 7:30 pmSnell Theater. Celebrating their 13th year making music with a “collective voice driven by real excitement and a sense of adventure” (The Wire), Akropolis has “taken the chamber music world by storm” (Fanfare). As the first reed quintet to grace the Billboard Charts (May 2021), the untamed band of 5 reed players and entrepreneurs are united by a shared passion: to make music that sparks joy and wonder.
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville, NY, passed away October 27, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on June 25, 1933, in Brownville, NY, son of Harold and Genevieve Durham Chapman. He graduated from Brownville Glen Park High School.
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated in Section 3 Class B Football Playoffs over Westhill
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - In the Section 3 Class B Football Playoffs from Philadelphia, top seed Indian River hosted Westhill. In the 1st quarter, the Warriors take the lead as Derek Jones takes it in from 5 yards out: 8-0 Indian River. But Westhill answers later in the 1st...
wwnytv.com
Bundle up this morning; sunny & warmer later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were largely in the 20s to start. Eventually, we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s. Until then, you might want to bundle up if you’re out and about. It will be another cold night. Overnight lows will...
wwnytv.com
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
Comments / 0