Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
I Grew Up Believing My Childhood Home Was Haunted. I Discovered The Truth Is Much Worse.
'''The painters found a stash of Polaroids in a closet. Photos of satanic rituals,' Dad said. 'They painted these crosses to protect us from the evil lurking here.'”
Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe Talk "The White Lotus" Season 2 And NGL, I'm Both Turned On And Afraid
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
Hilma review – handsome biopic about mystic Swedish artist
Lasse Hallström explores the tumultuous life of Hilma af Klimt, now recognised as a pioneer of abstract art
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
psychologytoday.com
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
psychologytoday.com
Do White Lies Help or Hurt Your Relationship?
White lies are common in relationships, as people avoid difficult topics, flatter, or leave out important information. Research has found that even small lies that are intended to be positive usually leave people feeling less connected. The more distant a relationship is, the easier it is to be false, and...
psychologytoday.com
Honesty in Your Relationship Isn't Always the Best Policy
A new paper on honesty and personal well-being lays out the limits and strengths of being truthful. Being honest with others, especially your partner, may have its benefits but can also carry significant costs. Communication that is honest but also protects the other person may provide the best strategy for...
psychologytoday.com
Evolved Proclivities for Social Connection at War With One Another
Genetically based proclivities in Homo sapiens were formed in foraging societies over hundreds of thousands of years. The rise of large societies put some of these proclivities at odds, and they cause us trouble today. When essential elements of our nature have been set against each other, tension and conflict...
psychologytoday.com
Has Your Psychological Castle Become an Emotional Prison?
Our survival instinct isn't equipped for most "threats" in modern times. The castles we build to protect ourselves from pain turn into prisons that prevent us from fully engaging in our lives. To leave our self-imposed prison, we can challenge and let go of our perceived threats or take a...
psychologytoday.com
How Babies Detect Social Bonds
Babies as young as eight months develop social cognition, the ability to think about others' thoughts, feelings, and relationships. Babies can tell that people who imitate one another, share food, and share saliva have tight social bonds. Babies expect socially bonded people who help one another in distress. How Do...
psychologytoday.com
Building a Healthy Marriage Begins Long Before You Say 'I Do'
The work of building a healthy marriage begins long before you say "I do." Building a healthy marriage involves a lot of discontinuing unhealthy cultural norms (beliefs, values, and behaviors) from past relationships (family, friends, and romantic partners) and models of relationships, and committing to healthier ways of relating to one another. Is this difficult to do? For many, yes. The hard work is having norms that you’ve always accepted and operated in be challenged and deemed as unacceptable.
psychologytoday.com
The Risks of Love
The likelihood of emotional and physical injury at the hands of another increases with love. The great tragedy of hurtful love is that most of the pain and all the abuse is entirely preventable. Relationship pain begins with resistance to emotional attunement and failure of compassion. Love is a risky...
Comments / 0