The work of building a healthy marriage begins long before you say "I do." Building a healthy marriage involves a lot of discontinuing unhealthy cultural norms (beliefs, values, and behaviors) from past relationships (family, friends, and romantic partners) and models of relationships, and committing to healthier ways of relating to one another. Is this difficult to do? For many, yes. The hard work is having norms that you’ve always accepted and operated in be challenged and deemed as unacceptable.

2 DAYS AGO