Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
A Beginners' Guide to Sadness
People who were not properly soothed as children often find it difficult to experience sadness. Sadness may trigger fear, avoidance, and unhealthy coping mechanisms. Allowing yourself to feel sadness in manageable doses is perfectly healthy. Are you afraid of being sad?. Do you studiously avoid feeling sad?. Have you managed...
psychologytoday.com
Brown Noise and ADHD: What’s the Scoop on the Latest Buzz?
Scientific theory would support the value of brown noise or white noise for ADHD based on two different theoretical understandings of the brain. Brown noise to assist with attention is generally low-risk, provided it is not excessively loud. Brown noise has not been formally proven to help ADHD, and more...
psychologytoday.com
Evolved Proclivities for Social Connection at War With One Another
Genetically based proclivities in Homo sapiens were formed in foraging societies over hundreds of thousands of years. The rise of large societies put some of these proclivities at odds, and they cause us trouble today. When essential elements of our nature have been set against each other, tension and conflict...
psychologytoday.com
Putting a Price Tag on Children's Play
Modern urban children appear to be born street-smart. Children raised in greener urban neighborhoods have higher IQs. Play contributes to cognitive, social, and physical well-being. Last week, one of Long Island City's leading real estate brokers, Serene Powers, had something to show me. On a rainy Sunday afternoon, I entered...
psychologytoday.com
Which Is the Happiest Generation?
According to a new survey, self-reported well-being increases linearly with age. The widest gaps were found between the Silent Generation and the GenZers, with the other generations in between. These data suggest that the youngest generation, Gen Z, reports the lowest levels of well-being across different dimensions. Which generation is...
psychologytoday.com
How Babies Detect Social Bonds
Babies as young as eight months develop social cognition, the ability to think about others' thoughts, feelings, and relationships. Babies can tell that people who imitate one another, share food, and share saliva have tight social bonds. Babies expect socially bonded people who help one another in distress. How Do...
psychologytoday.com
Aging, Like Everything Else, Is a Process of Copying
Like all viruses, replication permits SARS-CoV-2 to incidentally sneak around immunities. When an older person looks young and healthy, we tend to attribute that to good genes maintaining the body. As we age, genetics matters less than good and bad contributions from the environment. For nearly two years, I have...
Comments / 0