NFL Week 7 drip check: Grady Jarrett goes Gucci; Najee Harris sports South Beach chic

Week 7 in the NFL was full of surprises on the field. The Carolina Panthers upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders handed the Green Bay Packers their third-straight loss .

What's not shocking is that players kept their feet on the gas with game day outfits. This weekend's fashion continued to show the change of seasons as jacket and pant sets grew in creativity.

While fall colors usually reflect the leaves turning red, yellow and brown, teal seemed to be the color of choice. Players from around the league chose outfits with variations of the bright blue.

Here's the top five best looks from the NFL Week 7 drip check:

5. Najee Harris — Pittsburgh Steelers

When people go to Miami, it's an opportunity to show off bright colors and breezy beach-ready attire. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris wore a textbook game day outfit for a Steel City-to-South Beach look with a light purple double breasted suit and white turtleneck.

4. Justin Simmons — Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons' return was welcomed by the struggling Denver Broncos. The Pro Bowl defensive back nearly had an interception in the loss against the New York Jets, but a ball he did not drop was his game day fit. He wore a graphic teal jacket and pants set from Gentleman's Playbook. The accessory that really put him on the list was his Dior Jordan 1s .

3. Grady Jarrett — Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett showed he's not shaken by the controversial roughing the passer penalty he received in Week 5 . He confidently showed up to this week's game in a green Gucci track suit. Jarrett paired it with a black undershirt and shoes to let the high fashion statement do the talking. The lone accessory of a wing pendant necklace was the perfect nod to the Dirty Birds.

Scroll to the end to see the look, which the team named Fit of the Week.

2. Isaiah Simmons — Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals got back to their winning ways Thursday when they beat the New Orleans Saints . Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a huge contributor to the victory with one of two pick 6s. Even before kickoff, he showed a flash of greatness. His stylist, London Wilmot of Ricco Noir , opted for a turquoise and black pleated shirt and pants set from Issey Miyake . It was bold, yet effortless.

1. Justin Reid — Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Reid helped the Kansas City Chiefs defense shut down the San Francisco 49ers with seven tackles, but his classy game day outfit also stopped people in their tracks. With the help of Styles By Boom, he paired grey slacks and sneakers with a maroon jacket. The highlight was the layering of a white shirt and houndstooth vest for that extra drip.

Honorable mentions

Evan Engram — Jacksonville Jaguars

Mixed prints are usually a no-no, but this is flawless.

Leonard Williams — New York Giants

A defensive tackle wearing a suit shorts set? Yes.

Marquise Goodwin — Seattle Seahawks

Josh Jacobs — Las Vegas Raiders

DeForest Buckner — New York Giants

Jeff Okudah — Detroit Lions

Tyrann Mathieu — New Orleans Saints

Joseph Ossai — Cincinnati Bengals

(5th Slide)

This sweater and shorts set looks light it's straight out of a scene from a movie.

Josh Bynes — Baltimore Ravens

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 7 drip check: Grady Jarrett goes Gucci; Najee Harris sports South Beach chic