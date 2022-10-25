Get salon-quality locks with the Revlon One-Step Plus hair dryer for 31% off at Amazon

Get salon-quality locks at home with the Revlon One-Step Plus hair dryer for 31% off at the Amazon Beauty Haul event. Reviewed.com

The holidays are coming up and whether you're shopping for a new hair tool for yourself or the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life, Amazon's Beauty Haul event is here to help. Right now, you can scoop the best-selling Revlon One-Step Plus volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush , on sale at Amazon. Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to effortlessly beautiful locks.

This Revlon hair tool will help you create salon-quality styles all season long from the comfort and convenience of your own home. Marked down by 31% at Amazon, the Revlon One-Step Plus volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush is one of our favorite hair devices all the time, but a good deal makes the device even better.

The Revlon One-Step Plus acts as a hair dryer, brush and volumizer and, right now, you can take home the black version of the three-in-one hair essential for just $48—that's 31% off the usual $69.99 price tag. We love the original Revlon One-Step so much that we named it one of the best hair dryer brushes we've ever used , and the newer version offers all the same functionality, plus more. The main differences between the Original and Plus include a larger head shape for more volume, a slimmer handle for more control when styling and an additional medium heat setting for delicate hair.

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes. Revlon/Amazon

"My favorite thing about the Plus is that it gave me the stellar results I’ve come to expect from the original—and then some! The changes to weight distribution and head shape made the tool easier to run through my hair and the tweaks in material could be attributed with the shinier, sleeker results I saw," Reviewed beauty editor Jessica Kasparian said.

If you're after a high-performance hair tool that basically does it all, this Revlon One-Step Plus deal is a clear winner. Pick up the best-selling hairstyling tool right now during Amazon's Beauty Haul event .

