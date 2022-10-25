ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
CNBC

Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong

Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
CNBC

Great Resignation quitters got big raises—now, they're worried about their job security

Millions of Great Resignation quitters traded up into higher-paying jobs. Now, they're experiencing a dose of layoff anxiety. More than half (56%) of people who started a new, better-paying role in the last year are worried about their job security, according to financial services company Bankrate, which surveyed 2,458 U.S. adults in August.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks fall to new lows since 2009, Bank of Japan holds rates

Hong Kong stocks plunged to its lowest levels since April 2009, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,033.28 in its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 10,792.68.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Stay with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'

A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
