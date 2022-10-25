Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong
Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
CNBC
An Apple and Tesla exec who quit to build his own startup now has a star-studded list of investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
CNBC
Amazon misses on revenue, stock plummets on weak fourth-quarter guidance
CNBC's Deidre Bosa joins "Closing Bell: Overtime" to report on Amazon's third-quarter earnings. Hightower’s Stephanie Link, Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz and Wedbush’s Dan Ives react to the report.
CNBC
Great Resignation quitters got big raises—now, they're worried about their job security
Millions of Great Resignation quitters traded up into higher-paying jobs. Now, they're experiencing a dose of layoff anxiety. More than half (56%) of people who started a new, better-paying role in the last year are worried about their job security, according to financial services company Bankrate, which surveyed 2,458 U.S. adults in August.
CNBC
How to trade Caterpillar, Northrup Grumman and McDonald's post-earnings
The traders on how to trade CAT, NOC and MCD after earnings. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks fall to new lows since 2009, Bank of Japan holds rates
Hong Kong stocks plunged to its lowest levels since April 2009, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,033.28 in its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 10,792.68.
CNBC
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific issues bankruptcy warning and the stock is down 97% for the year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
CNBC
Tomorrow is your last chance to earn a 'nearly risk-free' 9.6% return on your money
If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds." It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Stay with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
The Chase Ink cards have their best-ever welcome bonus: $900 in cash back with no annual fee
Chase just launched new welcome bonuses for two of its Ink Business Credit Cards, and it's their largest sign-up offers yet. In fact, these are some of the best credit card welcome bonuses we've ever seen on the market. Eligible new card members of the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card...
CNBC
Evercore's Mark Mahaney explains why he's still buying Meta shares
Mark Mahaney, head of internet research at Evercore ISI, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to react to Meta's disappointing third-quarter earnings report. "I'm sticking with a buy on it," Mahaney tells CNBC.
CNBC
Stocks rally to notch fourth straight winning week
Stocks have another good week. With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
Dow up 5 days straight, on pace for fourth up week in a row
The traders discuss the Dow on pace for its fourth straight up week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
CNBC
Here are the best U.S. Bank credit cards, whether you want to earn points, score cash-back rewards or build credit
While U.S. Bank credit cards may not be as talked about as those issued by other big-name banks such as Chase and American Express, they certainly pack a punch, offering a variety of benefits and rewards. U.S. Bank has a credit card for every kind of consumer, whether you're looking...
Comments / 0