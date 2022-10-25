Read full article on original website
annette bernard
4d ago
I believe pot should be legal. it should not be controlled by the government. that being said, maybe of we punished our criminals as harshly as some of these other countries do our prisons wouldn't be overcrowded, and a lot of those are repeat offenders. she broke their laws, pay their penalty. she will get no sympathy from me
