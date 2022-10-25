WWE Raw video highlights: Nikki Cross returns

Cross got involved in Monday night's Bianca Belair vs. Bayley main event.

WWE

Nikki Cross re-emerged on last night's Raw, ditching her "Almost a Superhero" character for a return to her more aggressive persona.

Cross took out Damage CTRL with a crossbody from the top rope during last night's Bianca Belair vs. Bayley main event. In the process, she also laid out the referee. That meant there was no official to count the pin when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley.

Cross then attacked Belair, laying her out with a swinging fisherman's neckbreaker. Bayley covered Belair, and another referee ran out to count the pin.

Bayley was able to get the victory, but Cross then attacked her as well. Raw went off the air with Corey Graves saying Cross was about to become a problem for the rest of the women's division.

Belair's Raw Women's Championship wasn't on the line in last night's main event.

