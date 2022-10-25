ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Incredible 'Rainforest Room' on Disney Cruise Is Going Viral

By Nicole Pomarico
 4 days ago

This might be one of the best parts of the ship.

There's a lot to love about a Disney Cruise , whether you're traveling with kids or not. The dining is amazing, there's plenty to do on board the ship, and the spa is pretty incredible, too. Cruise vacations are all about relaxing for so many passengers, and on each of Disney's ships, you'll find a full spa to kick back in.

But there's one experience in particular at Disney's cruise line spa that's getting attention on TikTok now thanks to a video from @disneymagicmom , and it's called the Rainforest Room. This is a pretty cool amenity, and you won't find anything like this on other cruise lines.

As we can see in the video, the Rainforest Room offers a selection of different showers you can choose from while hanging out in the spa. They have different themes, like "rainforest," "water fun," "tropical thunder," and "cool mist experience." You can try one or try them all to figure out which is your favorite, and each shower has a different tile design to help it become truly immersive.

And just in case you're wondering why there are no curtains in these showers, it's because they're not meant to be the kind of shower where you undress and wash off; as the OP explained in a comment, people wear their swimsuits while they check these out during the time spent visiting the spa.

Want to try the showers out yourself? The Rainforest Room is a part of the Senses spa on each Disney Cruise ship, and guests 18 or older are able to visit for an extra fee.

This looks like such a cool way to relax while out at sea.

Mom-to-Be's Video of 'Disney Cruise' Experience Is Totally Bittersweet

Even for the most seasoned travelers, going on a trip while pregnant is a totally new experience. But despite the fact that you might be uncomfortable or unable to participate in certain activities you enjoy, it's also a great time to go on vacation, because you might not feel up to doing it after birth for a long time. If you prepare yourself ahead of time, this can be a great way to relish your life as it is before it changes forever.
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
WanderWisdom

Royal Caribbean's Tour of 'Family Townhouse' Suite Is Totally Over-the-Top

Cruises are so much fun, but for those of us who like to travel with family and friends know that usually these types of vacations mean a total loss of all personal space. Staterooms aren't exactly known for being huge — after all, they are on a boat, not in a hotel. But if you have the cash, you're totally able to spread out... maybe even more than you do at home!
WanderWisdom

First Look at Royal Caribbean's 'Largest Cruise Ship' Is Met With Mixed Emotions

Is it just us, or are cruise ships really in their glory days right now? It seems like almost every cruise line has recently announced bigger, better, and more impressive cruises than we've ever seen before. Most cruise ships contain more things to do to entertain their guests than anyone could possibly accomplish during their time on board, but what we've seen out of the cruise industry in recent years is truly on an other level.
WanderWisdom

Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok

It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
WanderWisdom

Video of Flooded 'Carnival' Cruise Ship Cabin Has People Talking

As fun and relaxing as cruise trips can be, when something goes wrong, it goes really wrong. During the peak of the covid pandemic, fast-spreading illness and prolonged quarantines were major concerns. But even without taking potential illness into account, there is another problem many cruise-goers encounter: flooding. Unfortunately, such...
WanderWisdom

Man Shares 3 Tips for Pulling the Sword From the Stone at 'Disney World'

At Disney World's Magic Kingdom, by the Prince Charming Regal Carousel, one can find the most famous relic of Arthurian legend- the Sword in the Stone! Like the legend itself, many have tried, but few have been able to actually pull out the sword. This has led many Disney-goers (who aren't King Arthur) to wonder if there's some trick to it.
WanderWisdom

