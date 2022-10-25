Video of Incredible 'Rainforest Room' on Disney Cruise Is Going Viral

This might be one of the best parts of the ship.

There's a lot to love about a Disney Cruise , whether you're traveling with kids or not. The dining is amazing, there's plenty to do on board the ship, and the spa is pretty incredible, too. Cruise vacations are all about relaxing for so many passengers, and on each of Disney's ships, you'll find a full spa to kick back in.

But there's one experience in particular at Disney's cruise line spa that's getting attention on TikTok now thanks to a video from @disneymagicmom , and it's called the Rainforest Room. This is a pretty cool amenity, and you won't find anything like this on other cruise lines.

As we can see in the video, the Rainforest Room offers a selection of different showers you can choose from while hanging out in the spa. They have different themes, like "rainforest," "water fun," "tropical thunder," and "cool mist experience." You can try one or try them all to figure out which is your favorite, and each shower has a different tile design to help it become truly immersive.

And just in case you're wondering why there are no curtains in these showers, it's because they're not meant to be the kind of shower where you undress and wash off; as the OP explained in a comment, people wear their swimsuits while they check these out during the time spent visiting the spa.

Want to try the showers out yourself? The Rainforest Room is a part of the Senses spa on each Disney Cruise ship, and guests 18 or older are able to visit for an extra fee.

This looks like such a cool way to relax while out at sea.