Dog Signals to Owner They’re Being Followed and Some Think It’s Something Only the Pup Can See

By Cassandra Yorgey
 5 days ago
This person was taking their dog for a night time stroll when the dog began growling and staring into the tree line. They got nervous and began recording the event with their camera phone.

The owner urges the dog forward but it continues to stop every couple of paces and growl back at an unseen point on the well lit path behind them. The dog then stops, ears twitching like they hear something, and turns around to lock onto a target. The dog stays very still like it is waiting to take off on the hunt. The owner urges it forward, but it stops for one last look behind them. The owner takes a final slow pan around the area the dog seems to keep staring at just in case it shows something later that wasn’t visible at the time.

Despite many commenters scanning the video for any signs of paranormal activity the only unexplained phenomenon outside of the dogs behavior is between the twenty and twenty-one second mark where there appears to be what could be glowing eyes.

It is a widespread belief among ghost hunters that animals can sense otherworldly apparitions better than people, which might explain this dogs reaction. It is also true that dogs can hear and smell better than humans so it may very well be something as innocent as a raccoon hiding in the dark of the tree line, and yet the dog seems to be staring at the walking path.

Comments / 11

Sophie
4d ago

When my dog reacted this way, there was a man walking behind me pretending he was looking for a lost object. When my dog began growling, he turned around and began walking in the opposite direction. Time: 5AM. I always trust my dog's instincts.

Reply
13
Larry Selvage
4d ago

when it comes to buying or renting a home don't take the advice of anyone else about maybe it's haunting take your dog if he won't go in the home then you don't go in the home your dog is your ghost buster lol

Reply
5
Jerry Smith
4d ago

Many years ago either late 70's or early 80's we grew up out in the country along a river. My mom use to spend a lot of time fishing as we all did but for whatever reason on this night she was fishing alone and our dog got up and stared at the wood line and started to growl and this dog never growled. She called him over and told him to sit down bit he got back up and continued to look at the same spot and started growling again. After that she got up and left we don't know what it was but this dog never growled at anything but that night he was. She never went fishing alone at night after that incident.

Reply
4
