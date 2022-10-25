ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Sheriff: Missing Putnam County teen found dead

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The body of a teen reported missing Wednesday night has been found in a wooded area east of Cookeville. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris says the body, which is believed to be 15-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor, was found Thursday afternoon by employees of the Putnam County Road Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Man Wanted for Forging Checks at Home Depot

Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Logan Co. Grand Jury indicts man on manslaughter charge

The Logan County Grand Jury has indicted a Tennessee man for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced methamphetamine that led to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says 22-year old Caleb Parks of White House, Tennessee allegedly sold the dangerous drugs in December of 2020....
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy