Phone Arena
Unexpected drop in YouTube's Q3 revenue leads to a crash in Alphabet shares
Instead of a 3% rise in revenue for YouTube as Wall Street analysts forecast, the streaming video site saw its gross drop by 1.9% on an annual basis during the third quarter. This, plus lower-than-expected top and bottom line figures, led the shares of Google parent Alphabet to plunge by $9.25 or 8.85% to $95.23 in Wednesday afternoon trading.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
Phone Arena
Only one of the top five smartphone brands showed growth in global shipments last quarter
The global smartphone industry had a rather poor third quarter according to the latest report from analytical firm Canalys. The firm says that weak demand for handsets resulted in a 9% year-over-year decline in Q3 smartphone shipments. Led by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, Apple was the only manufacturer to report year-over-year growth during the quarter.
Phone Arena
UScellular offers the rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro for free to eligible customers
Samsung introduced its latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, back in June. Although the company promised to bring it to other regions at a later date, it did not specify where else and when the device will be available. About one week...
Phone Arena
Android 12 finally making its way to the Nokia G21
Out of all the Nokia G series smartphones, two devices haven’t yet received their Android 12 upgrades, the G11 and G21. But that’s no longer the case, as Nokia G21 is finally getting its promised Android 12 update. Reports about the update date back from the beginning of...
Phone Arena
HTC is back with yet another affordable smartphone, the Wildfire E Plus
HTC is no longer a major player in the smartphone industry, but the Taiwanese company continues to launch new products once a few months. It was back in July that we reported about HTC’s newest device, the A101, a lackluster Android tablet that was initially introduced in South Africa.
Phone Arena
Google: Tensor is made to support useful AI features, not win benchmark battles
There is a tendency among phone enthusiasts and yes, even us in the media, to make too big a deal about benchmark scores as though they were points on a scoreboard indicating a winner and a loser. As a result, those using the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 series phones are made to feel that the chipset inside their handsets, the Google Tensor and Tensor 2 respectively, are not good because they are outscored by the latest Snapdragon or A-series chip.
Phone Arena
Google is expanding the storage capacity of its Workspace Individual plan to 1TB
Well, we have good news for those who decided to use Google's Workspace Individual plan in their business. As the tech giant announced in a new blog post, every Workspace Individual account will soon receive an increase in its storage space. But the increase won't be just 100GB or 500GB....
Phone Arena
Apple escapes tech rout with a scratch; iPhone sales rise 9.7% year-over-year
On a day that tech stocks were dumped by all types of investors (well, except for contrarians), Meta shares closed down nearly 25% to $97.94 to erase approximately $13.75 billion from CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth. In after-hours trading today, shares of Amazon are down almost $21 or 19% to $89.89 likely reducing CEO Jeff Bezos' bank account. Amazon gave guidance for the calendar fourth quarter that was less than expected.
Phone Arena
Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises
It seems that Xiaomi’s subsidiary Redmi is absolutely serious about mobile gaming! After the company debuted the Redmi K50 Gaming earlier this year (sadly, only in China), now a successor has shown its colors though the IMEI database. The aptly named Redmi K60 will take where the predecessor left...
Phone Arena
For the first time, Apple confirms that an iPhone with USB-C is indeed coming
Well, we guess that soon we will be holding iPhones with USB-C ports instead of the legendary Lightning. For the first time, Apple officially confirmed that an iPhone with USB-C is indeed coming. At a Wall Street Journal event, Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, stated that despite...
Phone Arena
Ordered a Pixel 7 with trade-in? Pay close attention to your purchase confirmation!
During the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s launch, Google had an amazing trade-in offer that brought the prices of its new flagship phones down by a significant margin. Of course, that discount depended on the type and condition of said device you had to trade with, but any price cut is welcomed nonetheless.
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7 series helps Google set a new record for the Pixel brand
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro certainly have had their share of bugs. And the latest Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 update has made the under-display fingerprint sensor tentative again. Still, there are many Pixel buyers out there who are willing to give Google a second chance to see what it could do with the time to design an improved Tensor 2 chip, add an improved biometric scanner, and a modem that actually locks onto a signal.
Phone Arena
For security reasons, iPhone users should install iOS 16.1 ASAP
On Monday Apple released iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 and in a security advisory that it posted online, the tech giant revealed the numerous security issues that the new software builds take care of. The post details 23 different security problems covered by patches released with the updates. Apple notes that "For our customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available.
