NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Braves 40-man roster outlook heading into the offseason

The World Series will get underway Friday in Houston and unfortunately, it will not be the Atlanta Braves who are facing the Astros in a rematch. The focus for the Braves now shifts to the offseason, which will get underway as soon as the Fall Classic is completed. Atlanta enters the offseason in good shape with much of its young core locked up for a long time. Still, there are questions that will need to be answered and the biggest is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent. We will be examining a lot of these decisions in closer detail over the next few weeks, but for now here is a snapshot of where things stand heading into the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Here's a rundown of Silver Slugger finalists

The finalists for the American and National League Silver Slugger Awards -- honoring the top offensive players at each position -- were announced Thursday by Louisville Slugger. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a one-hour show on MLB Network, which begins at 6 p.m. ET. •...
FanSided

3 free agents from 2022 World Series the Braves should already be eyeing

The Atlanta Braves aren’t playing in the 2022 World Series but there are some free agent targets they could pursue appearing in the games. The 2022 World Series didn’t turn out to be a repeat of the 2021 championship round between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. We only got half of the repeat as the Philadelphia Phillies managed to fend off the Braves this time around.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Winners of Fielding Bible Awards announced

The 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, given to the best defensive players at each position, were announced by Sports Info Solutions on Thursday afternoon. The winners were voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factor they wish to use. First base...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Trading Kevin Huerter is looking like a giant mistake

The Hawks won last night on the road in Detroit 118-113, moving them to 3-1 on the season. Things could be a lot worse record-wise, but as far as on-the-court performance, they’ve left a lot to be desired through four games. Fortunately, they’ve been the beneficiary of a soft schedule combined with their opponents dealing with injuries. But their success won’t continue with the way things are currently constructed.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

