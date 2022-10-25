Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Yardbarker
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
batterypower.com
Braves 40-man roster outlook heading into the offseason
The World Series will get underway Friday in Houston and unfortunately, it will not be the Atlanta Braves who are facing the Astros in a rematch. The focus for the Braves now shifts to the offseason, which will get underway as soon as the Fall Classic is completed. Atlanta enters the offseason in good shape with much of its young core locked up for a long time. Still, there are questions that will need to be answered and the biggest is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent. We will be examining a lot of these decisions in closer detail over the next few weeks, but for now here is a snapshot of where things stand heading into the offseason.
Cardinals: Nolan Arenado shows faith in St. Louis by opting in to contract
The St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado opted into the rest of his contract Saturday, a huge win for the future of the organization. The St. Louis Cardinals got great news on Saturday as superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado opted into the remainder of his five-year contract with the club, reported first by The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
Details of Adam Wainwright’s one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals
Details have emerged regarding Adam Wainwright’s one-year, $17.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis signing Adam Wainwright came as little surprise, as the right-hander was clearly disappointed with the end of his 2022 campaign. But both Wainwright and the Cardinals are optimistic that he has plenty left in the tank.
Did Kyle Schwarber get screwed? Watch foul ball from every angle (Video)
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came oh so close to a home run on two straight pitches against the Houston Astros. Kyle Schwarber had Astros fans shaking in their boots in the eighth inning of Game 2. Schwarber, who’s already had several memorable at-bats in the 2022 postseason, nearly registered...
MLB
Here's a rundown of Silver Slugger finalists
The finalists for the American and National League Silver Slugger Awards -- honoring the top offensive players at each position -- were announced Thursday by Louisville Slugger. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a one-hour show on MLB Network, which begins at 6 p.m. ET. •...
3 free agents from 2022 World Series the Braves should already be eyeing
The Atlanta Braves aren’t playing in the 2022 World Series but there are some free agent targets they could pursue appearing in the games. The 2022 World Series didn’t turn out to be a repeat of the 2021 championship round between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. We only got half of the repeat as the Philadelphia Phillies managed to fend off the Braves this time around.
3 Philadelphia Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 2 loss in Houston
The Houston Astros bounced back from a tough loss in Game 1, using an early surge to grab an eventual 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and even up the 2022 World Series. Houston scored three runs in the first inning on Saturday night, then made sure that the Philadelphia Phillies did not make a comeback as they did the night before to take Game 1.
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
MLB
Winners of Fielding Bible Awards announced
The 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, given to the best defensive players at each position, were announced by Sports Info Solutions on Thursday afternoon. The winners were voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factor they wish to use. First base...
Cubs Make Yet Another Hitting Coach Change
The Cubs employed 14 different hitting coaches between 2012 and 2022. Now another change has been made.
Yardbarker
Trading Kevin Huerter is looking like a giant mistake
The Hawks won last night on the road in Detroit 118-113, moving them to 3-1 on the season. Things could be a lot worse record-wise, but as far as on-the-court performance, they’ve left a lot to be desired through four games. Fortunately, they’ve been the beneficiary of a soft schedule combined with their opponents dealing with injuries. But their success won’t continue with the way things are currently constructed.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1