The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
msn.com

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.

