Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn
Jeff Bezos said the US economy faces a significant risk of recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised people to prepare for a difficult downturn. Bezos flagged inflation as a critical problem to solve earlier this year. Jeff Bezos has warned the US economy may be headed for a recession and recommended...
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer
Jamie Dimon underlined mounting pressures on the US economy and financial markets. The JPMorgan CEO expects more market volatility and sees a greater risk of defaults and meltdowns. Dimon said US consumer spending could dry up by the summer as people exhaust their pandemic savings. Jamie Dimon has flagged the...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
DailyWealth
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here
Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Wall Street is worried something is about to break in markets. Here's where Jamie Dimon, Cathie Wood and 5 other top experts think the rupture will come.
Wall Street is worried about building signs of stress in markets and the financial system. Whipsawing assets, economic strains and dysfunction in the UK are raising red flags. Here's what Jamie Dimon, Cathie Wood and 5 other experts say about where things could break. Concerns that markets are near breaking...
AOL Corp
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
msn.com
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Here's why Goldman Sachs is warning about a stock market crash and recession.
Welcome back market watchers, Phil Rosen here. Dust off your dictionaries because today's GDP release might reignite the recession debate that's proved as semantic as it is economic. The year kicked off with back-to-back negative GDP readings, but the headline today should look more upbeat, with growth of 2.4% expected.
KTVZ
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
Comments / 0