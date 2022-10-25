Read full article on original website
Jake Paul fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from future fight
JAKE PAUL fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from a future fight. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona, in his first bout in ten months. And he has insisted it will be worth the wait as he plans to produce...
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
MMAmania.com
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
MMAWeekly.com
Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video
During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Sean O'Malley: If I lost to Petr Yan at UFC 280, people would have put a lot more respect on my name
Sean O'Malley thinks the judges scoring his fight against Petr Yan in his favor did him a disservice in a certain way. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defeated Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) by split decision this past Saturday at UFC 280 – a decision many thought was controversial.
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Jake Paul says Dana White is the reason he is facing Anderson Silva after UFC boss ‘guaranteed’ he would’t accept fight
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
worldboxingnews.net
Teofimo Lopez vs Jose Pedraza, Jared Anderson on Dec 10
Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank
By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'
Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'
Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
worldboxingnews.net
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Matchroom Boxing swoop for two Team GB Boxing members
Matchroom Boxing have completed the double signing of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist Pat McCormack and decorated former Team GB Podium Squad member Mark Dickinson. McCormack (2-0, 2 KOs) enjoyed a glittering amateur career, culminating in Olympic silver in the Welterweight division. Before that, the 27-year-old from Sunderland won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and a gold medal at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.
worldboxingnews.net
JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda ready for war
Ahead of their anticipated 12-round crossroads fight, former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) hosted a press conference in San Diego to promote their clash. Fans...
Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”
Henry Cejudo believes Alex Volkanovski needs more time to prepare for Islam Makachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 last Saturday night to capture the lightweight title with a second-round submission. Speaking at the post fight press conference, Makhachev said:. “I have a new...
