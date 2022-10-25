ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds

World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
MMAmania.com

Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAWeekly.com

Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
GLENDALE, AZ
worldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez vs Jose Pedraza, Jared Anderson on Dec 10

Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank

By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'

Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'

Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
worldboxingnews.net

Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Matchroom Boxing swoop for two Team GB Boxing members

Matchroom Boxing have completed the double signing of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist Pat McCormack and decorated former Team GB Podium Squad member Mark Dickinson. McCormack (2-0, 2 KOs) enjoyed a glittering amateur career, culminating in Olympic silver in the Welterweight division. Before that, the 27-year-old from Sunderland won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and a gold medal at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.
worldboxingnews.net

JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda ready for war

Ahead of their anticipated 12-round crossroads fight, former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) hosted a press conference in San Diego to promote their clash. Fans...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy