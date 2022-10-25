'Things were getting out of hand very [quickly]' | Students protest outside Uncensored America event

Read full article on original website
Student Farm presents 4th annual Plant Powered PSU event with plant-based food alternatives, smoothie bike
The Student Farm at Penn State hosted its fourth annual Plant Powered PSU in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Thursday afternoon. The event, which featured a variety of tables that provided plant-based alternatives to traditional meat protein sources, included food, recipes, nutrition facts and an exercise bike that powered a blender and allowed students to make their own smoothies.
Sleepless at State College | Sleep deprivation’s impact on athletic, academic performance levels
Across America, there are hundreds of different colleges individuals can choose from. Upon entering these institutions, there are a number of activities to keep college students busy. For some students, finding time to set a good sleep schedule is usually an afterthought, and some students might cut out on sleep...
Penn State football announces kickoff time, broadcast channel for Indiana game
Penn State’s trip to Indiana has its official kick time. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to play the Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC on Nov. 5, according to a release. This is the second time Penn State will play at 3:30 p.m. this season.
Parker Washington reflects on his career-best performance against Ohio State
Penn State sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington continued his momentum from the victory over Minnesota, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t pull out the win against the Buckeyes. Washington recorded 179 yards and a touchdown in Penn State’s 44-31 loss. “If I want to be a No. 1 receiver,...
Penn State women’s soccer prepares for 1st round of Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin on the road
Penn State concluded its regular season on the road with a loss to Nebraska and a tie against Iowa. Its conference record worsened to 5-3-2, but the blue and white is shifting gears with the Big Ten Tournament kicking off Sunday. Penn State is the sixth seed and will play...
Our predictions heading into facing No. 2 Ohio State this weekend at home | The 1-0 Podcast
With the recent release of Penn State’s 2023 football schedule, co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle kick off this week’s episode by sharing their outlooks on next season for the Nittany Lions. The pair assesses Ohio State’s season performance up to this point and qualifies what Penn State...
Weather forecast for Penn State football's noon kickoff with Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State will try to deliver an upset to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, and the attempt will fall under a nice October day. The afternoon temperature is set at 59 degrees and will feature a completely sunny sky, according to Accuweather. The wind will basically be...
‘They never die’ | Penn State football allows 28 4th-quarter points to explosive Ohio State offense
The fourth quarter cost Penn State the game against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions actually led the Buckeyes 21-16 in the fourth quarter and contained Ohio State’s explosive offense until then, but then the floodgates opened. The Buckeyes scored 28 points in roughly a six-minute span to leave Beaver Stadium with a win.
Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosts second annual Shrews Slamma Jamma
For the second year in a row, Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted his own Shrews Slamma Jamma. The event took place on the basketball court of East Halls on the University Park campus. Members from the men’s basketball team, as well as students and the NIttany Lion, came out to the event.
How to watch No. 13 Penn State football take on No. 2 Ohio State in the Stripe Out
In conjunction with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff's first visit to Happy Valley this weekend, Penn State gets the top broadcast team on the call for the Ohio State game. The No. 13 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Buckeyes will kick off at noon on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft handling the broadcast duties.
In another ranked Big Ten loss, Penn State women's volleyball falls apart late against No. 6 Ohio State
Penn State football wasn’t the only team to suffer a loss to a higher-ranked Ohio State team on Saturday. Penn State volleyball was another victim, losing to the Buckeyes in a 3-2 thriller in Rec Hall. The rivalry wasn’t the only attraction at Rec Hall, the blue and white...
Penn State men's hockey falls behind early, battles back for close win against Wisconsin on road
In its first series of conference play, No. 16 Penn State looked to stay undefeated. After falling behind early, the Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin 2-1 on the road. Coming off a series sweep against St. Thomas Penn State faced the Badgers, who hoped to start a run after picking up their first two wins last week against now-No. 19 Minnesota Duluth.
Led by 1st-teamer Ally Schlegel, 5 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-Big Ten honors
Five Nittany Lions received honors from the Big Ten on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was named first-team All-Big-Ten, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking earned second-team honors and sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann claimed a third-team spot. Forwards Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White were also named to the conference's all-freshman squad.
Rapid Reaction | Penn State suffers close, 4th-quarter loss to Ohio State 44-31
After a strong and successful three quarters of the Stripe Out game, Penn State fell to Ohio State 44-31. The Nittany Lions kept the game close against the Buckeyes for the majority of the game, but by the fourth quarter, the blue and white struggled to keep the ball out of their opponent’s hands.
Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener
With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
No. 12 Penn State women's hockey trounces Lindenwood, secures 1st CHA sweep of 2022-23 season
Penn State looked dominant in all phases on the ice Saturday against Lindenwood. The blue and white made a statement in the series finale, sweeping the Lions after a 7-0 win in Game 2. Penn State’s offense took a while to get going, but the team’s first score came eventually...
Scouting report | Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud presents big tests for Penn State football
On Dec. 11, 2021, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in the four chairs in New York City, awaiting the results for the Heisman Trophy winner. His name wasn’t called — it was Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young. Now in 2022, Stroud is back in the running, the favorite, and he comes to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.
No. 13 Penn State football loses lead, falls to No. 2 Ohio State after ugly 4th quarter
Penn State was down and up and down again, giving No. 2 Ohio State another scare in Happy Valley a few days before Halloween. Despite leading in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions were once again bested by the Buckeyes 44-31 Saturday afternoon. With under 10 minutes to go in...
Penn State women’s hockey defeats Lindenwood to open conference play
Penn State traveled to Missouri for Game 1 of the weekend series to take on Lindenwood on Friday night. The Nittany Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions by a score of 4-3. After a first few minutes of not many shots from either side, Lindenwood had an opportunity. Penn State’s Maeve Connolly committed a penalty, putting them at a skater disadvantage.
Penn State field hockey ends season with win over Rutgers, claims share of Big Ten title
Penn State entered its regular season finale against No. 21 Rutgers needing a win to earn the top seed in the Big Ten field hockey tournament. The Nittany Lions topped the Scarlet Knights by a score of 3-1, closing out the season on a seven game winning streak. It was...
