Read full article on original website
Related
World close to ‘irreversible’ climate breakdown, warn major studies
The climate crisis has reached a “really bleak moment”, one of the world’s leading climate scientists has said, after a slew of major reports laid bare how close the planet is to catastrophe. Collective action is needed by the world’s nations more now than at any point...
Cut meat consumption to two burgers a week to stop worst of climate crisis, report urges
Meat consumption needs to be slashed to roughly two burgers a week in order to prevent the worst of the climate crisis, according to a new report.Experts on systems change warned there needed to be a faster shift towards a more sustainable diet to deal with the scale of the challenge. They took a look at climate action around the world and assessed whether it was keeping pace with targets to slash emissions.They broke this down into 40 indicators of progress. The sobering report found none were on track to achieve a target to keep global warming below a 1.5C...
Report: Fossil fuel addiction killing millions and worsening climate crisis
Fossil fuel "addiction" is rapidly worsening climate change as the related effects of extreme weather leave 98 million people facing severe food insecurity and heat-related deaths surge, a new report warns. The big picture: The burning of fossil fuels including coal, oil and natural gas that cause toxic air pollution...
Phys.org
Earth on track to warm above 2 degrees Celsius despite climate action
Government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions aren't enough to avoid catastrophic global warming, with the planet on track to heat up between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, according to a new report from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The Contingency Plan review – a double dose of climate crisis drama
Steve Waters’s double bill about global heating, The Contingency Plan, is even more relevant today than when it was first performed in 2009. As the BBC’s publicity for its recent series Frozen Planet II puts it, we are living on “a planet on the brink of major change”.
The world is heading toward a climate catastrophe and countries want the US and other top offenders to pay up — but the GOP likely won't let that happen
The UN found the world is failing to meet goals to fight climate change, but if the GOP wins the midterms, it's likely little progress will be made.
Climate Activists Glued Themselves To Classic Ferraris At Paris Motor Show
This week, multiple climate activist groups turned their attention to the Paris Motor Show. Members from the Extinction Rebellion group crossed barriers and poured black paint over several classic Ferraris, including a 328, a 360, and an F430. Afterward, the protesters glued themselves to the vehicles. Extinction Rebellion also made news earlier in the week after pouring tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and gluing themselves to the wall near the famous painting at an exhibition in London.
Fossil fuels are causing a buildup of human health problems
The title and leading message in a report published today in the medical journal The Lancet Countdown sums up what many public health experts around the world worry about: “Health at the Mercy of Fossil Fuels.” The report paints a grim picture ahead of next month’s 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27).
Prince William's giant 'garden city' slammed by climate activists
Prince William is planning to move forward with his father King Charles III's plans to construct a sustainable "garden city" with 2,500 homes in southeastern England. The plan to build the sustainable eco village stretching across 320 acres of farmland in Kent, England, was previously heralded by King Charles III when he was the duke of Cornwall, a title that transferred to Prince William when his father ascended the throne in September. The Duchy of Cornwall, now under Prince William's stewardship, is expected to submit a formal planning application next year.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Will disruptive action help save the planet? | Rupert Read and Indigo Rumbelow
Is there any point throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting and mashed potato at a Monet? Two activists give their views
Current emissions pledges will lead to catastrophic climate breakdown, says UN
United Nations says governments need to set new goals and make deeper cuts to limit temperature rises to 1.5C
Global health at mercy of fossil fuel addiction, warn scientists
The health of the world’s people is at the mercy of a global addiction to fossil fuels, according to a study. The analysis reports an increase in heat deaths, hunger and infectious disease as the climate crisis intensifies, while governments continue to give more in subsidies to fossil fuels than to the poorer countries experiencing the impacts of global heating.
Complex
U.N. Report Predicts Earth Is Close to Passing Climate Change Limits
A new United Nations report on the emissions gap has determined the planet is falling short in controlling climate change. According to scientific studies published this week, experts predict Earth temperatures will hit three degrees Celsius within the next 80 years. Should the planet hit that threshold, it would be double that of the preindustrial levels (1.5 degrees Celsius) that were set in 2015 under the Paris climate agreement.
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide...
The Selfish Case for Climate Justice
It might just take hearing about the threats to our own self-interest that makes leaders in wealthy countries pay up to save the lives in the Global South.
The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg review – global warning
We are supposed to have solved this problem in just under 30 years. That’s the same amount of time that has elapsed since Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner smooched in The Bodyguard. Governments’ commitment to limit global heating to 1.5C above the preindustrial average means the huge transition to net zero will have to be made by 2050. By then, renewables should be producing most of our energy – certainly all the electricity in rich countries – and we should all be driving around in electric cars, eating sustainable, mainly plant-based foods and living in well-insulated houses built from low-carbon materials. The many books written about how to avoid the climate crisis will hopefully have become obsolete. Which of them will survive to be read beyond the combustion era, if only by historians – as testament to this period of crisis and uncertainty?
Women's Health
The climate crisis is threatening global health, say scientists
The climate crisis is severely impacting people's health globally, with the world's health at 'the mercy' of a dependence on fossil fuels, a new analysis has stated. Worldwide, it says, people are seeing their health impacted by the effects of climate change, at the same time as feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
Roadblocks, soup hurling, superglue … Just Stop Oil protests divide activists on direct action
As a month of climate protests ends, environmentalists are split on whether disruption or moderation is best to galvanise change
Comments / 0