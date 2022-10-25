ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide

It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
Police investigating double-fatality car accident tonight

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people died in a car accident in the area of N. Washington Avenue and Parkway Drive tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27. Battle Creek Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. and confirmed the single-car accident happened, and that both people in the car were ejected from it.
