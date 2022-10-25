Read full article on original website
'Possibly arguing over money': Police say Lansing area shooting injures 1, suspect remains at large
State police are investigating the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the Lansing area after a suspect open fired on a victim Saturday morning.
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
GRPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at party
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.
MSP searching for suspect after Eaton Co. shooting
At around 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were dispatched to the 200 block of Quincy St in Dimondale.
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple
The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.
Police arrest suspect in fatal Tuesday shooting of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a Battle Creek man on Tuesday, October 25. According to Battle Creek police, a charge on the suspect is expected to be submitted in the next few days. 36-year-old...
Victim identified in Battle Creek shooting death, person of interest in custody
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has identified the man who died of gunshot wounds in Battle Creek Tuesday morning. The victim, 36-year-old William Michael Wilson, died after being shot repeatedly in close proximity to the shooter on Warren Street, the city tells us. We’re told...
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
Man who recorded police shooting of Patrick Lyoya testifies that ‘something was wrong’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The man who videotaped Patrick Lyoya’s killing by a now-fired Grand Rapids police officer said Thursday, Oct. 27, that Lyoya pulled over because of car trouble. Soon, Aime Tuyishme said, he saw Lyoya and Officer Christopher Schurr struggling in a front yard.
Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are working to find out what happened on Wednesday afternoon after shots were heard in one neighborhood and a man came to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say an adult man arrived at a local hospital, showing gunshot wounds to...
Battle Creek Police Respond To Early Morning Homicide
It was early Tuesday morning when Battle Creek Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Warren Street. The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority began receiving calls at around 1:20 AM, October 25th, from concerned neighbors who heard gunshots in the neighborhood. Officers arrived in the...
2 People Killed In A Car Crash In Battle Creek (Battle Creek, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash that killed two people. The crash happened Thursday evening when a car crashed into a Michigan home, ejecting the occupants. The car occupants were identified as 67-year-old Barbara Weaver and 72-year-old Willie Stokes. Both of them were killed in the crash.
East Lansing Police track down stolen pumpkins
East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Police investigating double-fatality car accident tonight
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people died in a car accident in the area of N. Washington Avenue and Parkway Drive tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27. Battle Creek Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. and confirmed the single-car accident happened, and that both people in the car were ejected from it.
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tragic case of alleged abuse that turned deadly. A husband, who reportedly struggled with addiction, is believed to have shot his wife and himself Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The couple’s oldest son wants to share their story in the hope of saving lives....
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
Man pleaded with Patrick Lyoya to ‘stand down,’ but said officer always had control before killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man testified he told Patrick Lyoya to stop resisting police but said the officer, Christopher Schurr, maintained control during the violent encounter before he shot Lyoya in the back of the head. Wayne Butler, 41, who is Black, like Lyoya, said that based on...
