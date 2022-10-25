Read full article on original website
wncw.org
Live in Studio B Thursday at 11am: Chatham Rabbits
Have you been On the Road with Chatham Rabbits? That’s the name of a PBS North Carolina television series that followed them around on their small Chatham County farm and travels around while on tour. Sarah & Austin McCombie are back on the road this week, with their band, and we’ll host them as they step OFF the road briefly on Thursday morning. Upcoming shows include the Radio Room in Greenville on Thursday evening, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, Highlands on the 6th, and Charlotte on the 11th.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills October 2022 – Walking with the Ghosts of Tryon
Everyone loves a good ghost story. Ghost tourism has evolved dramatically since it became popular in the late 1700s, when tourists would picnic around gothic ruins and cemeteries. Eventually, during the early 1900s cities would use the supernatural works of authors such as Edgar Allan Poe to promote tourism. The idea would spread from there, delivering chills and thrills by showcasing the plethora of stories based on America’s haunted places.
WSLS
A Pigeon Forge Christmas: Dolly Parton’s Stampede announces holiday shows
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – The holiday season is just around the corner, and one Pigeon Forge spot is gearing up for the festivities. Dolly Parton’s Stampede has announced its 35th holiday season debut – it’ll begin on Nov. 2 and run through Dec. 31. “Christmas is...
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
WLOS.com
News 13's Kimberly King shares her battle with rare form of cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eyelid cancer makes up only about 7% of all skin cancers. News 13's Kimberly King is now part of that 7% and sharing her story. This summer, she learned she had a tumor growing beneath her left lower lid lashes. Dr. Christina Choe, an oculoplastic...
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
5 Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Asheville, NC Edition)
CraigslistThe pickings might be slim, but the variety of offerings among Asheville, NC's cheap Craigslist car pages are decent.
wvlt.tv
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
Mountain Xpress
Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives
If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
The man behind the parachute: Family remembers skydiver Richard Sheffield
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country
The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
Kingsport Texas Roadhouse set for expansion
The restaurant announced plans Tuesday to add seating for 60 additional guests and increase the size of its to-go area, according to a release from the company.
