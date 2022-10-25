ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

wncw.org

Live in Studio B Thursday at 11am: Chatham Rabbits

Have you been On the Road with Chatham Rabbits? That’s the name of a PBS North Carolina television series that followed them around on their small Chatham County farm and travels around while on tour. Sarah & Austin McCombie are back on the road this week, with their band, and we’ll host them as they step OFF the road briefly on Thursday morning. Upcoming shows include the Radio Room in Greenville on Thursday evening, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, Highlands on the 6th, and Charlotte on the 11th.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Life in our Foothills October 2022 – Walking with the Ghosts of Tryon

Everyone loves a good ghost story. Ghost tourism has evolved dramatically since it became popular in the late 1700s, when tourists would picnic around gothic ruins and cemeteries. Eventually, during the early 1900s cities would use the supernatural works of authors such as Edgar Allan Poe to promote tourism. The idea would spread from there, delivering chills and thrills by showcasing the plethora of stories based on America’s haunted places.
TRYON, NC
WXII 12

Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
LINVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?

A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour

Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Mountain Xpress

Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives

If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
John M. Dabbs

Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country

The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
BRISTOL, VA

