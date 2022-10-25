Evacuation recommendations lifted amid Warren County fire, sheriff says

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews in Warren County worked to contain a wildfire outside of McMinnville from Monday evening into Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred in the area of Isha Lane off Highway 8.

Crews initially responded to reports of a person who had previously been banned from the premises that had set up a camp with a fire. Members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, local volunteer fire departments, Tennessee Forestry Division, EMA and EMS responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

The man who allegedly started the fire — Robert Vincent Halter — was arrested and is facing charges of reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

County Mayor Terry Bell requested a State of Emergency to obtain more resources to assist in the situation.

Below are fire updates throughout the week :

At 7 p.m. Monday , the Warren County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on Facebook , saying more than 85 firefighters, 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers were working to fight the fire. Firefighters from five surrounding counties also reported to the scene.

The morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25 , Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny strongly recommended that all residents of Isha and Curtistown evacuate immediately. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said anyone who remained in the area should be vigilant regarding their surroundings.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday , the Warren County Sheriff’s Department reported a Blackhawk helicopter arrived on scene and made two drops at the fire. The fire is now approximately 35% contained and no structures are in danger. All residents in the area are asked to remain vigilant.

In a 4 p.m. Tuesday update , Matheny advised that the fire has jumped a ridge and is moving in the direction of the Hills Creek community. Residents there are asked to keep watch but are not being asked to evacuate at this time.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, saying the fire “appears to be under control.” They attributed the success to showers that passed through the area Tuesday afternoon, along with water drops from the Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk helicopter. Some authorities remained on the scene to make sure it would not spark up again.

Then, shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 , the Warren County Sheriff’s Department announced the Tennessee Forestry Division had 27 people on the scene of the Harrison Ferry Mountain fire in order to allow it to burn in place off the rim, with hopes of having the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. In addition, authorities said they lifted all evacuation recommendations.

