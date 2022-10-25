ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Turnto10.com

Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorize 10-day strike notice

(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and health care workers at two hospitals and a health care and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals who work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice voted to authorize the notice, according to the union.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
MICHIGAN STATE
Turnto10.com

State opens temporary loop ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a temporary ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south opened Friday morning. The new traffic pattern was delayed a week. The DOT said the detour will take drivers onto a temporary ramp that connects to the Westminster Street Bridge then loops to a new service road onto Route 10 south.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

One Week To Go: It's Rhode Island Comic Con crunch time

Rhode Island Comic Con opens its 10th Anniversary event one week from Friday, at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Now’s the time to plan out your experience! Take time to comb through the panel schedule to find out where you have to be, and when, to attend panels featuring Robert Patrick, Stephen Amell, the cast of “Clueless”, and more.
WARWICK, RI

