Turnto10.com
Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorize 10-day strike notice
(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and health care workers at two hospitals and a health care and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals who work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice voted to authorize the notice, according to the union.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital
PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
Turnto10.com
State leaders announce first round of grantees for funds to support childcare facilities
(WJAR) — Rhode Island state leaders are set to announce on Thursday the first round of grantees for the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund. The Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund’s $15 million budget was voted in 2021 to help fund capital improvement and expansion projects at childcare facilities statewide.
Turnto10.com
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Turnto10.com
State opens temporary loop ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a temporary ramp from Route 6 east to Route 10 south opened Friday morning. The new traffic pattern was delayed a week. The DOT said the detour will take drivers onto a temporary ramp that connects to the Westminster Street Bridge then loops to a new service road onto Route 10 south.
Turnto10.com
One Week To Go: It's Rhode Island Comic Con crunch time
Rhode Island Comic Con opens its 10th Anniversary event one week from Friday, at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Now’s the time to plan out your experience! Take time to comb through the panel schedule to find out where you have to be, and when, to attend panels featuring Robert Patrick, Stephen Amell, the cast of “Clueless”, and more.
