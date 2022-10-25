Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
N.J. Chamber’s Atlantic City business summit & expo to return
The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it will host another two-day summit & expo, March 14-15 at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Last spring, the chamber gathered more than 650 business executives for a summit that produced recommendations to state leaders about New Jersey’s most pressing business and economic issues.
Absecon’s Regis participates in Capitol Hill health care briefing
Dr. Jon Regis, a longtime accessible wellness advocate and pioneer in New Jersey’s health care industry, became one of the few doctors from the southern New Jersey region to participate in a Capitol Hill briefing when he participated in panel discussion on value-based health care last month. Regis, the...
Johnson, Ross-Dulan, Small to headline Jerseyans to be honored at African American Chamber gala
New Jersey leaders Natalya Johnson, Brenda Ross-Dulan and Marty Small will headline the list of honorees at the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey’s annual gala, to be held Feb. 16, 2023. The event, held in conjunction with Black History Month, also will honor two national figures:...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BioCentriq cuts ribbon on clean room facility in South Brunswick
BioCentriq Inc., the Newark-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, has cut the ribbon on a new good manufacturing practice facility in South Brunswick, it announced Friday. The CDMO, which got its start at New Jersey Innovation Institute and was purchased by South Korean company GC in...
B6 sells 2 development sites in Jersey City (98,518 sq. ft.) for $21.65M
B6 Real Estate Advisors announced Thursday it has completed the sale of two development sites in Jersey City — totaling close to 100,000 square feet — for $21.65 million. The names of the seller and the buyer were not disclosed. The sites break down as follows:. 70 Mallory...
Expansion, relocation of Maressa Center for MS Wellness at Jefferson Health is dedicated at special event
The expansion and relocation of Maressa Center for MS Wellness at Jefferson Health – New Jersey was celebrated recently at a special event in Voorhees. The Maressa Center offers free comprehensive in-person and online sessions to enhance the quality of life for those living with multiple sclerosis. Funded by the Maressa family, the center has offered unique experiences and education since 2019 for people living with MS and their care partners. The center recently relocated to Voorhees from Cherry Hill, and a special dedication event was held.
East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest
The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Newark to host Roadmap to Educational Equity conference
Calling it an opportunity to highlight the educational inequities that exist in New Jersey, the city of Newark will host the 2022 Roadmap to Educational Equity Conference on Friday and Saturday on the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The two-day conference, which begins at 8:30 a.m. on...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Maternal Health Center and Community Hub Announced for Trenton
In countless ways, mothers are the backbone of our society, bringing forth new life and raising the next generation of leaders. And yet, mothers are also some of the most forgotten members of our society. Particularly for women of color, birthing mothers still face disparate outcomes regarding pregnancy-related mortality and complications. Now, community leaders from across the State are joining forces to better serve women and make Trenton a great place to be a mom.
World Insurance grows presence in N.C.
Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC has expanded its presence in North Carolina with the acquisition of a Winston-Salem insurance firm, it announced Wednesday. The firm provides personal and commercial insurance products in the property & casualty insurance industry in North Carolina. “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to CIG...
10 years after Sandy, investor-owned utilities providing lessons learned
Superstorm Sandy was a life-altering event for so many in New Jersey. It changed how we view our approach to handling 100-year storms and exposed the numerous vulnerabilities to flooding across our state. Post-Sandy, there were lessons to be learned about the need to expand investment in infrastructure. New Jersey’s investor-owned utilities heeded those lessons and proactively moved to make our state safer. Their actions can serve as an example to others of how preventative measures save time, money and major disruptions.
Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted
TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
Woodmont Industrial breaks ground on 54K sq. ft. warehouse in Woodbridge
Woodmont Industrial Partners announced Thursday the start of construction at 51 New Brunswick Ave. in Woodbridge — a property that will feature 54,113 square feet of industrial space and is expected to reach completion in the second quarter of 2023. Located on the border of Fords and Hopelawn, the...
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
N.J. legal weed: 5 nationally popular cannabis strains now available in the Garden State
With more products from nationally syndicated brands hitting the legal weed market in New Jersey this year, navigating the various names for strains can get complicated. Experienced shoppers tend to search for a preferred flavor profile or by telling the budtender what range of effects they are looking to have.
TCNJ to offer Master of Public Policy degree, starting in fall 2023
Playing off its proximity to the New Jersey State House and numerous state agencies and policy organizations in the Trenton-Ewing area, The College of New Jersey announced Tuesday that it will begin offering a master’s degree in public policy, starting in the fall of 2023. The 36-credit program, which...
Trenton at a crossroads heading into municipal election
The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low. Trenton has surely seen better days. The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low, matching the spirit of many Trentonians, who have seen crime, unemployment and poverty rise, year upon year. As he approaches...
