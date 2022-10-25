ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

roi-nj.com

N.J. Chamber’s Atlantic City business summit & expo to return

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it will host another two-day summit & expo, March 14-15 at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Last spring, the chamber gathered more than 650 business executives for a summit that produced recommendations to state leaders about New Jersey’s most pressing business and economic issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Absecon’s Regis participates in Capitol Hill health care briefing

Dr. Jon Regis, a longtime accessible wellness advocate and pioneer in New Jersey’s health care industry, became one of the few doctors from the southern New Jersey region to participate in a Capitol Hill briefing when he participated in panel discussion on value-based health care last month. Regis, the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Expansion, relocation of Maressa Center for MS Wellness at Jefferson Health is dedicated at special event

The expansion and relocation of Maressa Center for MS Wellness at Jefferson Health – New Jersey was celebrated recently at a special event in Voorhees. The Maressa Center offers free comprehensive in-person and online sessions to enhance the quality of life for those living with multiple sclerosis. Funded by the Maressa family, the center has offered unique experiences and education since 2019 for people living with MS and their care partners. The center recently relocated to Voorhees from Cherry Hill, and a special dedication event was held.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

East Rutherford-based Cambrex expanding facilities … in Midwest

The good news: East Rutherford-based Cambrex announced Thursday that it is building a 21,000-square-foot research & development facility at one site, doing a 21,000-square-foot renovation in another and adding a 9,000-square-foot expansion at a third. The not-so-good news: The company’s growth is happening outside of New Jersey. Cambrex, a...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark to host Roadmap to Educational Equity conference

Calling it an opportunity to highlight the educational inequities that exist in New Jersey, the city of Newark will host the 2022 Roadmap to Educational Equity Conference on Friday and Saturday on the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The two-day conference, which begins at 8:30 a.m. on...
NEWARK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Maternal Health Center and Community Hub Announced for Trenton

In countless ways, mothers are the backbone of our society, bringing forth new life and raising the next generation of leaders. And yet, mothers are also some of the most forgotten members of our society. Particularly for women of color, birthing mothers still face disparate outcomes regarding pregnancy-related mortality and complications. Now, community leaders from across the State are joining forces to better serve women and make Trenton a great place to be a mom.
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

World Insurance grows presence in N.C.

Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC has expanded its presence in North Carolina with the acquisition of a Winston-Salem insurance firm, it announced Wednesday. The firm provides personal and commercial insurance products in the property & casualty insurance industry in North Carolina. “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to CIG...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
roi-nj.com

10 years after Sandy, investor-owned utilities providing lessons learned

Superstorm Sandy was a life-altering event for so many in New Jersey. It changed how we view our approach to handling 100-year storms and exposed the numerous vulnerabilities to flooding across our state. Post-Sandy, there were lessons to be learned about the need to expand investment in infrastructure. New Jersey’s investor-owned utilities heeded those lessons and proactively moved to make our state safer. Their actions can serve as an example to others of how preventative measures save time, money and major disruptions.
trentonnj.org

Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted

TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

TCNJ to offer Master of Public Policy degree, starting in fall 2023

Playing off its proximity to the New Jersey State House and numerous state agencies and policy organizations in the Trenton-Ewing area, The College of New Jersey announced Tuesday that it will begin offering a master’s degree in public policy, starting in the fall of 2023. The 36-credit program, which...
NJ Spotlight

Trenton at a crossroads heading into municipal election

The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low. Trenton has surely seen better days. The level of discourse among city leaders is at an all-time low, matching the spirit of many Trentonians, who have seen crime, unemployment and poverty rise, year upon year. As he approaches...
TRENTON, NJ

