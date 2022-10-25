Read full article on original website
APS band instructor named 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
AURORA | It’s hard to one-up a perfectionist. That happened Friday afternoon at East Middle School, when band director Jimmy Day found out in a surprise ceremony that he had been named the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year. “Oh my God. Thank you very much,” Day said, visibly...
JOB WON: Connecting refugees and immigrants to vacant Colorado jobs
A bell “dinged” loudly inside a crowded conference room at the Community College of Aurora’s Lowry campus on Saturday. Immediately, everyone cheered. The bell represented another person being hired at a job fair the college was hosting for newly-arrived immigrants and refugees to the Denver area. One of the employers present, hotel company Extended Stay America, was hiring people on site and had a bell at its table that rang every time they offered someone else a job.
LETTERS: The attorney general is not elected to be a ‘super district attorney’
Editor: As ballots are being mailed in Colorado, voters’ mailboxes are also being filled with mailers from campaigns as well as Independent Expenditure Committees (IEC). Recent ones from the Colorado Freedom IEC (an IEC funded solely by the Washington DC-based Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA)) caught my eye because of the misleading information they contained about the Attorney General’s role in prosecuting crime, and in particular motor vehicle theft. And recently, Republican AG candidate John Kellner himself has called for the extraordinary measure of a special session of the legislature to increase the penalties for motor vehicle theft.
