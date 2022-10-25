ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Local Bed & Breakfast Let’s You Experience Far Away Destinations Right Here in Boise

Now and again we all need a vacation. A nice little get away to somewhere warmer, somewhere colorful, somewhere beachy, just somewhere different. Far away destinations like Egypt, Hawaii, Italy and even an enchanted forest are out of the question most of the time. Well thanks to this fun, unique and massive Bed and Breakfast in Boise called Anniversary Inn we can experience all of that and more.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Internet Hilariously Argues Over The Smell of Nampa

We love the internet for many reasons. If you're a student, the answer and the information to just about any essay or homework assignment is just one (or a few) searches away. If you're an adult, or someone trying to be an adult--there are instructions to just about any imaginable task.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise stabbing suspect located in North Carolina three months later

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department says they have located a suspect from a July 28 stabbing that occurred near 9th Street and the Boise River -- he's a man in North Carolina. Richard Lemaster, 37, of Winnabaw, North Carolina, is charged with aggravated battery and use of a...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell

October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise builder puts modern twist on ancient invention

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise builder is putting a modern twist on an ancient invention. For this week’s Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 is introducing you to a rammed-earth home. For millennia, humans have used the earth to help build their dwellings. But in this Boise neighborhood, it’s a construction technique that still puzzles onlookers.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal

Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

These 7 Boise Area Football Teams are Among Idaho’s Best

It's football season here in the Treasure Valley, in Idaho, and across the country--can you feel it? By feel it, we mean the exhaustion from tailgate parties, the stretching of waistbands after watch parties and perhaps the lack of "attention span" from your significant other?. Locally, football is really ramping...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho

The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Trial for Chad Daybell to be delayed, Idaho judge rules

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — In a decision late Friday afternoon, an Idaho judge has ruled that the trial for Chad Daybell will be delayed. According to East Idaho News, Daybell’s attorney John Prior had filed a motion with the court to move the trial jury to a later date. Judge Steven Boyce granted that motion.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed

One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years

Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
BOISE, ID
