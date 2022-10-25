Read full article on original website
Qantas Maintains Perth – Johannesburg Service in NW22
Qantas Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season will maintain its plan to resume Perth – Johannesburg service, as the airline reopened reservation for bookings between 01NOV22 and 25MAR23. Subject to government approval, the oneWorld member will operate 3 weekly flights with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. QF065 PER1500 – 2015JNB 332...
Air Seoul Increases Osaka / Tokyo Flights From Nov 2022
Air Seoul from late-November 2022 is expanding service to Japan, as the airline schedules 2nd daily service to Osaka and Tokyo. Planned operation as follows. Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai eff 21NOV22 Increase from 1 to 2 daily. RS711 ICN0715 – 0905KIX 321 135. RS711 ICN0750 – 0935KIX...
Emerald Airlines/AerLingus Enhances UK Network in NS23
Emerald Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce two additional routes at Belfast City, operating for AerLingus. Planned operation as follows. Belfast City – Jersey 06MAY23 – 10SEP23 2 weekly ATR72. EI3694 BHD0950 – 1150JER AT7 36. EI3695 JER1235 – 1430BHD AT7 36. Belfast...
Pacific Coastal Increases Haida Gwaii Flights in Nov/Dec 2022
Canadian regional carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines this week announced additional service to Haida Gwaii, as the airline schedules 5th weekly Vancouver – Masset flight. From 07NOV22 to 12DEC22, the additional flight operates on Mondays, with Saab 340 aircraft. 8P971 YVR0810 – 1030ZMT SF3 x36. 8P972 ZMT1110 – 1330YVR...
Thai Lion Air Resumes Nepal Service From Nov 2022
Thai Lion Air in late-November 2022 plans to resume service to Nepal, where the airline schedules Bangkok Don Mueang – Kathmandu route. From 22NOV22, Boeing 737-900ER will operate this route 3 times weekly. SL220 DMK1155 – 1415KTM 739 246. SL221 KTM1515 – 1940DMK 739 246.
Sunclass Airlines Adds Trondheim – Tenerife Service in NW22
Sunclass Airlines in Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to launch Trondheim – Tenerife South service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. From 30OCT22, service is scheduled once weekly, operating on Sundays. DK1506 TRD0800 – 1310TFS 32B 7. DK1507 TFS1430 – 2130TRD 32B 7.
Air Caraibes NS23 Cancun Frequency Variations
Air Caraïbes in Northern summer 2023 season plans to adjust service on its recently launched Paris Orly – Cancun route. During following period, the airline schedules 3 weekly (Day 136) flights, instead of 2 weekly (Day 16): 29MAR23 – 10MAY23, 05JUL23 – 30AUG23. TX648 ORY1130 –...
TAP Air Portugal Adds Emirates Codeshare to Mexico From Oct 2022
TAP Air Portugal earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Emirates, covering the latter’s Barcelona – Mexico City sector, on board Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. TAP’s TP-coded flight numbers appeared on Emirates service since 19OCT22 (approximate). Schedule below is effective for the month of November 2022. EK255/TP6384 BCN1010...
China Southern Outlines 737 MAX Schedules For Oct/Nov 2022
China Southern in this week’s schedule update filed Boeing 737 MAX 8 scheduled operation, tentatively listed between 30OCT22 and 30NOV22. As of 27OCT22, planned 737 MAX 8 operational flight as follows. Guangzhou – Wuhan CZ8724/8727. Guangzhou – Zhengzhou. CZ3960/3393. Further adjustment including assigning 737 MAX aircraft on...
Cebu Pacific Adds A330-900neo Bangkok Service in NW22
Cebu Pacific in Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to schedule Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on Manila – Bangkok route, reflected in recent schedule update. The A330-900neo is scheduled to operate this route on Thursdays, effective 17NOV22. 5J929 MNL0720 – 1000BKK 339 4. 5J930 BKK1115 – 1540MNL 339 4.
