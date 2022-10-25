The United States needs a more active partnership with Guyana. If managed properly, Guyana will be one of the greatest oil producers in the Western Hemisphere. The small country is barely on the radar of anyone outside of a very small but growing number of observers in the United States. Five years from today, Guyana will likely be producing 1.2 million barrels a day, which is far more than the number of barrels Venezuela is producing at the moment. Guyana will produce far more than that 15 years from today. Guyana’s increased energy production can be a huge blessing for Guyana and the world. But the country will have to navigate some challenges to get to a new golden age, and the United States should be Guyana’s partner of choice.

