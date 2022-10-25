Read full article on original website
Western Union files trademark applications as it seeks to foray into digital asset sector
Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.
Vietnam PM calls for more detailed digital currency regulation
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for comprehensive rules that will regulate the digital assets industry in the country. The comments are coming on the heels of a discussion group with cabinet members over the increasing threat of the unregulated use of the asset class. Chinh expressed...
UAE central bank completes CBDC pilot, eyes international usage for cross-border payments
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the completion of “the world’s largest pilot” of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in collaboration with the central banks of four countries. According to a Reuters report, the multinational CBDC pilot was part of Project mBridge,...
James Belding on CoinGeek Backstage: The Bitcoin ecosystem has really matured
For the longest time, blockchain has been a buzzword many companies have thrown into the mix to stay relevant and attract investment. However, in recent years, more enterprises, startups, and even governments are coming onboard. In an interview with CoinGeek Backstage, Tokenized Chief Executive Officer James Belding talked about this explosive growth and where the industry is heading.
US needs a new partnership with Guyana
The United States needs a more active partnership with Guyana. If managed properly, Guyana will be one of the greatest oil producers in the Western Hemisphere. The small country is barely on the radar of anyone outside of a very small but growing number of observers in the United States. Five years from today, Guyana will likely be producing 1.2 million barrels a day, which is far more than the number of barrels Venezuela is producing at the moment. Guyana will produce far more than that 15 years from today. Guyana’s increased energy production can be a huge blessing for Guyana and the world. But the country will have to navigate some challenges to get to a new golden age, and the United States should be Guyana’s partner of choice.
‘Total mess’: Liz Truss ‘phone hack by Russia’ needs investigation, say Tory MPs
Conservative MPs have joined calls for an investigation into a bombshell report that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked by Russian spies, as the government was accused of failing to take national security seriously enough.Cabinet minister Michael Gove declined to deny the report that the former prime minister’s personal phone was hacked when she was foreign secretary – but insisted the government has “very robust protocols” in place.One leading security expert told The Independent that it was time for a judicial inquiry into the security of government communications – describing the use of personal phones as a “total mess”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats...
Nigeria resorts to auto rickshaws to drive eNaira adoption
One year ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) launched the eNaira, Africa’s first central bank digital currency (CBDC), but 12 months later, adoption rates have been underwhelming. A report from Bloomberg showed that the eNaira has only been used by 0.5% of the country’s over 200 million population....
Somi Arian: Ethereum will not become the Web3 blockchain network
When Somi Arian started her company FemPeak, the goal was to bring in more women into the world of Web3, a sector they have been vastly underrepresented. However, in time, she realized that everyone needs to migrate to Web3 and rebranded her company to InPeak. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, she recounted her Web3 journey and why Ethereum isn’t going to be the blockchain network that underpins this new iteration of the Internet.
