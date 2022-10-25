Read full article on original website
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Humane agents were called to a disturbing site on Thursday when they found a dead puppy in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, agents were called to a playground on the South Side of Youngstown. Animal Charity of Ohio...
Director gives update on downtown Youngstown road projects
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but paving work in downtown Youngstown is expected to begin next week on Front Street from west to east. For months, the city’s main east-west thoroughfares have been tied up by construction with “road...
Library branch reopens, other hour changes at PLYMC
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County announced hours would be changing at some of its branches, including a reopening of one branch. In a PLYMC Facebook post, the library system announced that on Tuesday, November 8, the Tri-Lakes branch will reopen Tuesday,...
