Rutherford County, TN

WSMV

Police investigating shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Police: Help identify driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Ohio woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
FAIRVIEW, TN
fox17.com

Police: Driver wounded in I-24 shooting near Harding Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 that wounded the driver of an SUV. Police say the driver of a Ford Escape, a 28-year-old man, was wounded in the hip by a passenger in another vehicle. He was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia when he was shot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sumner County deputies warn about scam calls

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to be cautious when answering phone calls from their number. According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, multiple reports of scam calls have been made over the last 48 hours. Deputies say scammers will...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN

