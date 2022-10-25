Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
Gallatin police search for alleged construction site thieves
The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee.
Police investigating shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
Nashville man arrested after trying to steal 2-year-old from family, kissing baby's face
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a man on various charges after a mother claimed the suspect tried to kidnap her 2-year-old daughter. According to an arrest warrant, the mother said the man, later identified as 26-year-old Cody Alan Skinner, approached her and her child outside a Dollar General and began staring into the juveniles eyes.
Nashville Police: Help identify driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Ohio woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
18-year-old found dead in East Nashville, mother wants answers
A Nashville mom is pleading with everyone tonight, "If you see something, say something." Someone killed her 18-year-old son last Wednesday. Now, nine days later, no arrest has been made.
Police: Threat towards Hunter Lanes High School being investigated, believed to be false
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and school officials are investigating a threat made to Hunter Lane High School on Wednesday, an MNPD spokesperson confirmed. The threat, made via social media, is believed to be false, MNPD said. The MNPD spokesperson adds that the student...
Teenager charged with carjacking vehicle at Nashville's Swiss View Apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at a Nashville apartment. The victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments on Swiss Avenue Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, all described as young men, pulled him from the car, according to Metro Police.
Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.
Woman indicted for murder in drunk driving crash that killed elderly Scottsville man
A woman has been indicted on murder and other charges after she ran a red light while intoxicated, killing an elderly Scottsville man. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning, September 1, to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident.
Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after reportedly fleeing scene
Metro Police are investigating after a person involved in a hit and run left the scene on Thursday on Elm Hill Pike.
Former Middle TN cheer coach sentenced to 24 years for secretly recording young girls
A former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls has accepted a plea deal.
Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke released from Davidson County jail
Andrew Delke, the former Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, has been released from the Davidson County jail.
Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
Police: Driver wounded in I-24 shooting near Harding Place
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 that wounded the driver of an SUV. Police say the driver of a Ford Escape, a 28-year-old man, was wounded in the hip by a passenger in another vehicle. He was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia when he was shot.
A Rockvale, TN man was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of meth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rockvale, Tennessee man has been arrested on charges including possession of meth and motor vehicle theft after a conjoint effort with Metro Police aviation led to his arrest. Metro Police report 39-year-old Joshua Dyer fled from police speeding at a high rate when they...
Sumner County deputies warn about scam calls
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to be cautious when answering phone calls from their number. According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, multiple reports of scam calls have been made over the last 48 hours. Deputies say scammers will...
Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.
