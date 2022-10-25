Read full article on original website
Sunclass Airlines Adds Trondheim – Tenerife Service in NW22
Sunclass Airlines in Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to launch Trondheim – Tenerife South service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. From 30OCT22, service is scheduled once weekly, operating on Sundays. DK1506 TRD0800 – 1310TFS 32B 7. DK1507 TFS1430 – 2130TRD 32B 7.
Air Seoul Increases Osaka / Tokyo Flights From Nov 2022
Air Seoul from late-November 2022 is expanding service to Japan, as the airline schedules 2nd daily service to Osaka and Tokyo. Planned operation as follows. Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai eff 21NOV22 Increase from 1 to 2 daily. RS711 ICN0715 – 0905KIX 321 135. RS711 ICN0750 – 0935KIX...
FlyEgypt NW22 International Service Additions
FlyEgypt in Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding 3 international routes, including service to Jeddah, Tashkent and Yerevan. Cairo – Tashkent – Sharm el Sheikh – Cairo eff 01NOV22 1 weekly 737-800 (New triangle routing) FT401 CAI1300 – 2115TAS 738 2. FT402 TAS2235 – 0100+1SSH0150+1 –...
IrAero Expands Istanbul Flights in NW22
Russian carrier IrAero in Northern winter 2022/23 season is expanding service to Istanbul, as the airline schedules 5 additional routes on scheduled basis. The airline is scheduled to operate up to 22 weekly round-trip flights from 9 Russian airports. Kazan – Istanbul eff 31OCT22 1 weekly SSJ100. IO5793 KZN0040...
Thai Lion Air Resumes Nepal Service From Nov 2022
Thai Lion Air in late-November 2022 plans to resume service to Nepal, where the airline schedules Bangkok Don Mueang – Kathmandu route. From 22NOV22, Boeing 737-900ER will operate this route 3 times weekly. SL220 DMK1155 – 1415KTM 739 246. SL221 KTM1515 – 1940DMK 739 246.
China Southern Outlines 737 MAX Schedules For Oct/Nov 2022
China Southern in this week’s schedule update filed Boeing 737 MAX 8 scheduled operation, tentatively listed between 30OCT22 and 30NOV22. As of 27OCT22, planned 737 MAX 8 operational flight as follows. Guangzhou – Wuhan CZ8724/8727. Guangzhou – Zhengzhou. CZ3960/3393. Further adjustment including assigning 737 MAX aircraft on...
WestJet Resumes KLM European Codeshare Service in NW22
WestJet starting mid-November 2022 resumes codeshare partnership with KLM on the latter’s European routes, as it resumes Calgary – Amsterdam route from 14NOV22. WS-coded flight numbers will be placed on following KLM service. WestJet operated by KLM. Amsterdam – Athens. Amsterdam – Berlin. Amsterdam – Copenhagen...
TAP Air Portugal Adds Emirates Codeshare to Mexico From Oct 2022
TAP Air Portugal earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Emirates, covering the latter’s Barcelona – Mexico City sector, on board Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. TAP’s TP-coded flight numbers appeared on Emirates service since 19OCT22 (approximate). Schedule below is effective for the month of November 2022. EK255/TP6384 BCN1010...
EVA Air Jan 2023 North America Operations – 26OCT22
EVA Air this week filed updated operation for North America operation, for the month of January 2023. As of 26OCT22, planned operation overview as follows. Taipei Taoyuan – Houston eff 15JAN23 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER. Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles. eff 01JAN23 Increase from 12...
Qatar Airways Increases Adelaide / Auckland Service From Jan 2023
Qatar Airways from late-January 2023 plans to increase Doha – Adelaide – Auckland service, where it currently operates 5 weekly flights. From 22JAN23, service will increase to daily, with Boeing 777-300ER. QR914 DOH2030 – 1705+1ADL1835+1 – 0115+2AKL 77W D. QR915 AKL1825 – 2050ADL2220 – 0430+1DOH 77W...
Qatar Airways Closes Canberra Reservations From Dec 2022
Qatar Airways in recent update closed reservation for planned service to Canberra, scheduled to resume on 30NOV22 from Doha. The oneWorld member previously planned to operate Doha – Melbourne – Canberra routing. For Northern summer 2023 season from 26MAR23, reservation for Canberra is also not available. Qatar Airways...
Cebu Pacific Adds A330-900neo Bangkok Service in NW22
Cebu Pacific in Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to schedule Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on Manila – Bangkok route, reflected in recent schedule update. The A330-900neo is scheduled to operate this route on Thursdays, effective 17NOV22. 5J929 MNL0720 – 1000BKK 339 4. 5J930 BKK1115 – 1540MNL 339 4.
China Airlines Northeast Asia NW22 Service Changes – 27OCT22
China Airlines in the last few days revised planned operation on selected service to/from Northeast Asia for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Latest adjustment as of 27OCT22 as follows. Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai eff 01JAN23 Service resumption unchanged, frequency reduces from 7 to 3 weekly (extra flight on 19JAN23, 23JAN23, 26JAN23,...
Belavia Resumes Dubai Service From Dec 2022
Belavia Belorussian Airlines from December 2022 is resuming Minsk – Dubai service, after brief suspension since May 2022. From 01DEC22, the airline will operate this route with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, twice weekly. B2717 MSQ0230 – 0950DXB 7M8 14. B2718 DXB1050 – 1615MSQ 7M8 14. The...
Air Caraibes NS23 Cancun Frequency Variations
Air Caraïbes in Northern summer 2023 season plans to adjust service on its recently launched Paris Orly – Cancun route. During following period, the airline schedules 3 weekly (Day 136) flights, instead of 2 weekly (Day 16): 29MAR23 – 10MAY23, 05JUL23 – 30AUG23. TX648 ORY1130 –...
